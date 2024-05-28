You can play Call of Duty Black Ops 6 on Game Pass at launch
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is a day one Xbox Game Pass launch, Microsoft said in a brief announcement, so subscribers can play the new FPS game for free. Whenever it launches.
Xbox and Activision still didn’t mention anything about a CoD Blops 6 release date, but there’s more info on the way soon. Black Ops 6 is getting the spotlight in a special presentation following the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, 2024, as Starfield did in 2023.
The news comes less than a year after Microsoft closed its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard and promised the company’s portfolio of games would eventually end up on Xbox’s subscription service. Microsoft didn’t say whether CoD Blops 6 will launch on Game Pass for PC as well or just Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S. The publisher also didn’t say whether the Game Pass version includes everything – such as Call of Duty’s multiplayer game modes – though we’ll probably find out after the Xbox showcase.
Black Ops 6 takes place during the Persian Gulf War in 1990, where the United States, led by George H.W. Bush, and a coalition of allies, including the U.K.’s Margaret Thatcher, fought against Iraq and Saddam Hussein after Hussein’s forces invaded Kuwait, after tensions related to oil concerns in the region rapidly escalated.
The Persian Gulf War was the first major conflict involving the U.S. since the end of the Cold War a few years previously, so it’s a fitting subject for the subseries whose previous installment took place in the mid-1980s as that protracted conflict finally drew to a close.