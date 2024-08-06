Activision introduces Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies’ Terminus team
Activision Treyarch is pulling back the curtain on Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies, with a dive into the characters behind FPS game’s ongoing horror story. This time, it’s the tale behind the Terminus Island map and the familiar faces imprisoned there.
Black Ops 6’s Zombies mode picks up the Dark Aether storyline five years after the previous Black Ops and follows five former Requiem members: Grigori Weaver, “Mac” Carver, Elizabeth Grey, Oskar Strauss, and Stoney Maddox, aka Raptor One. These souls spent the last five years imprisoned on Terminus and, Treyarch says, aren’t the people you might remember from previous games anymore.
Weaver, wracked with guilt over the course of events that led his team there, is through playing nice and seeks the truth at all costs. Grey’s bright-eyed optimism is gone, replaced with a toughness that surprises her as much as it does everyone who knows her, and Carver’s loyalty now lies with his friends and not the military. Meanwhile, harsh conditions on Terminus came near to shattering Strauss’ sanity.
Black Ops 6 introduces a new, if not ally, then not an immediate threat, named Maya Aguinaldo, a smuggler who sneaks onto Terminus to find her brother. Her arrival, along with the return of William Peck, just so happens to coincide with the latest outbreak of the undead. What’s causing Dark Aether to run rampant on Terminus and how it’s connected to another outbreak in Liberty Falls remains to be seen.
That’s what Treyarch says, anyway. CoD Zombies modes are more about blitzing through a bunch of exploding undead with ridiculous weapons and modifiers than telling a set of particularly deep stories. Still, I always appreciate the narrative context around them, even if it does lean toward the melodramatic.
Treyarch has more Zombies news in store soon, with a full reveal planned for Aug. 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. Eastern. CoD Black Ops 6 launches on Oct. 25, 2024, and you can play it on Game Pass at launch. As for which Game Pass tier, Activision hasn't said yet.