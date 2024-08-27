New Castlevania collection bundles the Castlevania DS games together
The August Nintendo Direct announcements were many and varied, and among them was a Castlevania DS collection – one you can get right now. It’s called Castlevania Dominus Collection, and you can pick it up for $24.99 on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam.
Castlevania Dominus Collection bundles together Dawn of Sorrow – a direct sequel to the excellent GBA game Aria of Sorrow – Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia, all of which were previously left behind on the Nintendo DS. Dawn of Sorrow evolves Aria’s soul-capture system, where the protagonist learns new skills by absorbing the souls of his foes. Portrait of Ruin swaps between two protagonists with unique abilities as they hop through paintings to uncover the truth behind Dracula’s return.
Then there’s Order of Ecclesia, which introduces the Glyph system – a riff on Sorrow’s souls – and mostly takes place outside Dracula’s castle for a change and adds a few more RPG mechanics than usual.
The real surprise is the fourth inclusion, which is definitely not a DS game. It’s Haunted Castle Revisited, a remake of Konami’s 1987 whip-cracking arcade game. It’s brushed up to modern standards now and looks a lot like what you’d expect if Konami made pixel remasters of Castlevania or Castlevania 3.
All four games have new features, including quick-save options, multiple display formats, and a rewind feature so you don’t have to die permanently.
