Chained Echoes Class Emblems guide - all locations

Chained Echoes is a new indie game in the style of old-school JRPGs like Suikoden 2, and it just hit Xbox Game Pass. Created by a solo developer, it’s packed full of secrets and there’s plenty of depth to the turn-based combat - including the ability to use Class Emblems.

Class Emblems are an equipable item in Chained Echoes that you can attach to characters to give them access to more abilities in combat, along with some stat buffs. Some allow you to fire off healing spells, others allow you to do big damage, and there are 12 in total that can shift a battle in your favor.

Some Class Emblems are found in the main story, some are found through exploration, and some are rewarded for completing challenges.

Three Class Emblems are rewards for clearing Leonar’s Challenges, which you'll need Sacred Waters to access. But first, you’ll need to find those Sacred Waters.

Chained Echoes Sacred Waters locations

1-5: The first five can be found by completing Reward Board Chains.

6: Sienna will steal this one for you in the story in Farnsport.

7: Track this one down in the center of Tormund.

8: Find number eight in the southeast of Leviathan Tunnel.

9: Go north of the desert in the eastern part of Perpetua to grab this Sacred Water.

10: Find this in a chest on the Hooge on the Eastern Platform, after starting the Tomke questline.

11: Explore Wyrnshire Castle.

12: Find this in the western part of Ograne Grottos.

Class Emblems can be found at statues dotted around the world. Here are the locations:

Chained Echoes Class Emblems