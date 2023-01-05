Chained Echoes Class Emblems guide - all locations

Chained Echoes Class Emblems guide - where to find all optional combat skills
Chained Echoes is a new indie game in the style of old-school JRPGs like Suikoden 2, and it just hit Xbox Game Pass. Created by a solo developer, it’s packed full of secrets and there’s plenty of depth to the turn-based combat - including the ability to use Class Emblems.
Class Emblems are an equipable item in Chained Echoes that you can attach to characters to give them access to more abilities in combat, along with some stat buffs. Some allow you to fire off healing spells, others allow you to do big damage, and there are 12 in total that can shift a battle in your favor.
Some Class Emblems are found in the main story, some are found through exploration, and some are rewarded for completing challenges.
Three Class Emblems are rewards for clearing Leonar’s Challenges, which you'll need Sacred Waters to access. But first, you’ll need to find those Sacred Waters.
Read More
Chained Echoes Sacred Waters locations
- 1-5: The first five can be found by completing Reward Board Chains.
- 6: Sienna will steal this one for you in the story in Farnsport.
- 7: Track this one down in the center of Tormund.
- 8: Find number eight in the southeast of Leviathan Tunnel.
- 9: Go north of the desert in the eastern part of Perpetua to grab this Sacred Water.
- 10: Find this in a chest on the Hooge on the Eastern Platform, after starting the Tomke questline.
- 11: Explore Wyrnshire Castle.
- 12: Find this in the western part of Ograne Grottos.
Class Emblems can be found at statues dotted around the world. Here are the locations:
Chained Echoes Class Emblems
- Cleric: A healing subclass that can be found in the main story when you travel through the Narslene Sewers.
- Warrior: A fighting Class Emblem that can be found after heading to the forest south of Basil. Head east once in the woods until you find a cliff you can drop down from. Swim outside the cave at the bottom and follow the river along until you find the Class Emblem just after a fast travel point.
- Vampire: Find this life-stealing emblem in the scientist’s camp in Fiorwoods. From the fast travel crystal, head north, then west, then south down a long leg of the map that looks like a dead end immediately to the west of the fast travel crystal. At the bottom right of this area, you can walk through a hidden bush at the bottom.
- Shaman: Grab Aqua and Dispel abilities with this emblem. In Perpetua, run north from the place the barrier used to be, and keep going until you reach the wooden bridge. Instead of crossing, take the mushroom path to the west halfway along.
- Monk: Create herbal brews and show your enemies the art of the Drunken Master with this emblem, found on the top floor of Kindreld Monastery.
- Bandit: Make stealing easier with this subclass. Find it in the hidden Crab Village north of Rockbottom in the Kortara Mountain Range. Head through the hidden passage near some trees.
- Summoner: Once you’ve unlocked the ability to fly, head to the Arkant Archipelago, grab the Class Emblem, and you’ll be spitting fire and earth in no time.
- Mage Warrior: Pick this up in the western part of Ograne Grottos, where the Tadeyes live. Does what it says on the tin.
- Chemist: On the southwestern island in the Flying Continent Shambala.
- Pyromancer: Leonar Temple reward.
- Rune Knight: Leonar Temple reward.
- Gambler: Leonar Temple reward.