PSA: 90-rated indie gem leaves Xbox Game Pass soon

You only have a few days to play this cute game for free

Every month Xbox adds new games to Game Pass, but that unfortunately means that some good ones have to leave the service. While most games leaving the service get a 10% discount for subcribers, it's often after they've left that people realize they could've played it for free. One such game this month is the critically acclaimed indie gem Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

Chicory was released in 2021 on all platforms that charmed its way into our hearts, and onto the Metacritic charts with a mighty rating of 90/100. It's an adventure game with a top-down perspective that also acts as a coloring book. Chicory follows the eponymous dog who must bring the color back to his world while uncovering various mysteries in the town. It's just one of those feel-good cozy games you can't help but keep installed on your system.

If the Zelda-like adventure doesn't hook you with its vibrant visuals, then Lena Raine's beautiful music definitely will. The game is built by some of the same creators who worked on Celeste, so there's definitely a lot of shared DNA between the games.

While it features plenty of puzzles to solve and landscapes to paint, it's also a relatively short experience at around ten hours. You've got plenty of time to download and solve all of its mysteries in one weekend, but hurry if you want to try it for free this month.

That's not the only one though, as more are leaving the service soon, replaced by some exciting games. Here are all the games leaving Game Pass in May:

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Farworld Pioneers
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle
  • Pac-man Museum Plus
  • Little Witch in the Woods
  • Railway Empire 2
