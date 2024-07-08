Cities: Skylines 2 console version delayed again, this time indefinitely
Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order announced that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of Cities: Skylines 2 will not be out in October 2024, as previously planned.
“Unfortunately, we have not yet met the stability and performance targets we set for the console release. Without a Release Candidate, we are now unable to meet an October release window,” the two companies’ statement said.
While there is currently no new release window for Cities: Skylines 2 on consoles, work on the port is not being halted. According to the publisher, its development is making “slow but steady progress” and a new Release Candidate – a build considered to be ready enough to enter the final phases of polishing – is expected to be delivered in August 2024.
Once delivered, this build will “undergo a thorough review” which “will determine whether we can begin the submission process and provide a solid release date, or if further issues need to be addressed.”
“We understand this is disappointing, and it’s not what we had hoped for either,” the statement concluded. “However, we are committed to keeping you informed throughout this development process, even if the updates aren’t always what we’d like.”
Cities: Skylines 2’s launch in 2023 was considered to be a great disappointment by fans of the original game due to many technical issues plaguing the release build. Almost as big a disaster was the attempt to publish paid DLC for the game this year before many of the issues players have been complaining about were fixed. This ended with the DLC being refunded and content being added to the game for free.
Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester admitted in the company’s Q1 report that it needs “to do better” and once again focus on putting out high-quality releases with good polish.