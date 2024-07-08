Video Games

Cities: Skylines 2 console version delayed again, this time indefinitely

Builds are unable to reach performance targets

Marco Wutz

Colossal Order / Paradox Interactive

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order announced that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of Cities: Skylines 2 will not be out in October 2024, as previously planned.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet met the stability and performance targets we set for the console release. Without a Release Candidate, we are now unable to meet an October release window,” the two companies’ statement said.

While there is currently no new release window for Cities: Skylines 2 on consoles, work on the port is not being halted. According to the publisher, its development is making “slow but steady progress” and a new Release Candidate – a build considered to be ready enough to enter the final phases of polishing – is expected to be delivered in August 2024.

Once delivered, this build will “undergo a thorough review” which “will determine whether we can begin the submission process and provide a solid release date, or if further issues need to be addressed.”

“We understand this is disappointing, and it’s not what we had hoped for either,” the statement concluded. “However, we are committed to keeping you informed throughout this development process, even if the updates aren’t always what we’d like.”

Cities: Skylines 2’s launch in 2023 was considered to be a great disappointment by fans of the original game due to many technical issues plaguing the release build. Almost as big a disaster was the attempt to publish paid DLC for the game this year before many of the issues players have been complaining about were fixed. This ended with the DLC being refunded and content being added to the game for free.

Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester admitted in the company’s Q1 report that it needs “to do better” and once again focus on putting out high-quality releases with good polish.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News