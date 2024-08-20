Finally, we know the Civilization 7 release date
After months of teases and years of waiting, Firaxis announced the Civilization 7 release date during Gamescom 2024. The hotly anticipated strategy game launches on February 11, 2025, with a standard and deluxe edition.
We knew it would happen before April 2025, but so soon into the year was earlier than we expected – not that we’re complaining.
Anyhow, Firaxis made the announcement alongside a new trailer that highlighted a bit about what to expect. While we didn’t get everything on our Civ 7 leaders wishlist, we're pretty excited about what Civilization 7 has in store.
Sure, it looks a lot like Civilization always looks, but there's a greater variety of units, more buildings, dynamic leader interactions, and probably a whole lot more. We saw elephants, mushroom clouds, and arctic expeditions. Fights between Rome and Egypt, moon launches, industrial revolutions - it's got everything, and that's on purpose. Firaxis said they wanted to include the entire history of the world in Civ 7, a pretty ambitious thing to do. It's like an encyclopedia, only you shape how it goes and probably blow the world up at the end.
Firaxis is hosting a Civ 7 gameplay stream after Opening Night Live on Twitch, where we'll see all of this in action soon.