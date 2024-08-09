Civilization 7 release planned before April 2025
Anticipation for Civilization 7 is high and fans now have a concrete release window for the next entry into the iconic strategy game series to look forward to: According to Take-Two Interactive’s latest earnings report, Civilization 7 will be released in Q4 of FY 2025 – that means between January and March 2025.
It’s still a little too vague to plan taking days off from work – and there is always the possibility of a delay – but this means that Civilization 7 potentially is just half a year away.
Development on Civilization 7 was officially confirmed in early 2023 with the title’s announcement leaking right ahead of Summer Game Fest 2024.
Fans can expect the next wave of information about the turn-based strategy game rolling up very soon, because the grand Civilization 7 gameplay reveal is planned for Opening Night Live 2024, the showcase kicking off this year’s Gamescom. Whether visitors will actually be able to take an early version of the game for a spin on the showfloor is currently unclear.
Developer Firaxis is certainly under pressure to deliver a strong series entry after its latest game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, ended up being unsuccessful commercially.
With how much the studio innovated in the series’ latest mainline entries – both Civilization 5 and 6 made drastic changes compared to their predecessors – we can’t be sure how exactly Civ 7 is going to end up looking at this point. With titles like Humankind and Millennia releasing between Civ 6 and 7 and bringing some fresh ideas to the table, Firaxis might have picked up a concept or two along the way. Microsoft’s Ara: History Untold should be nearing release as well, so it’s a great time to be a turn-based 4X strategy fan.
While everyone’s patiently waiting for details, there is a lot of fun speculation to be had about the upcoming title’s potential nation leaders – we got in on the action, listing new leaders we’d like to see in Civilization 7 as well as interesting female leaders we’d like to have featured in the game.