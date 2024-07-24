You no longer need to pay full price for Call of Duty’s worst campaign as MW3 comes to Xbox Game Pass
Paying the full price for the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 seemed like the worst deal of all time, given that it’s probably the worst single-player experience in the series’ history, but Microsoft is coming to help you out: MW3 will be on Xbox Game Pass starting on July 24, 2024, allowing you to play the game without any additional cost.
If you don’t feel like finding out why critics and users hated this iteration’s campaign and would rather save your time for something else, don’t worry: Multiplayer is included in the offering, so you can just skip right to the good bit.
Unlike its campaign, MW3’s multiplayer is held in high regard by players with its fast movement and higher time-to-kill than previous entries, though of course that may not be to everyone’s taste.
MW3 will be available via Console Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Ultimate. The addition of the latest Call of Duty game to the service follows a Game Pass price hike, for which Microsoft was criticized by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Naturally, the company had a different perspective than the regulator, denying any wrongdoing or malicious intent.
Activision’s upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be part of Xbox Game Pass from Day 1. The publisher recently revealed the beta dates for Black Ops 6, including the fact that the test will be open to all Game Pass subscribers – PlayStation owners, on the other hand, won’t get exclusive early access to the beta anymore.
