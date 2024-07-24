Video Games

You no longer need to pay full price for Call of Duty’s worst campaign as MW3 comes to Xbox Game Pass

Luckily the multiplayer is included

Marco Wutz

Activision

Paying the full price for the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 seemed like the worst deal of all time, given that it’s probably the worst single-player experience in the series’ history, but Microsoft is coming to help you out: MW3 will be on Xbox Game Pass starting on July 24, 2024, allowing you to play the game without any additional cost.

If you don’t feel like finding out why critics and users hated this iteration’s campaign and would rather save your time for something else, don’t worry: Multiplayer is included in the offering, so you can just skip right to the good bit.

Unlike its campaign, MW3’s multiplayer is held in high regard by players with its fast movement and higher time-to-kill than previous entries, though of course that may not be to everyone’s taste.

MW3 will be available via Console Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Ultimate. The addition of the latest Call of Duty game to the service follows a Game Pass price hike, for which Microsoft was criticized by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Naturally, the company had a different perspective than the regulator, denying any wrongdoing or malicious intent.

Activision’s upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be part of Xbox Game Pass from Day 1. The publisher recently revealed the beta dates for Black Ops 6, including the fact that the test will be open to all Game Pass subscribers – PlayStation owners, on the other hand, won’t get exclusive early access to the beta anymore.

For more on Modern Warfare 3, check out our interview with Makarov voice actor Julian Kostov.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News