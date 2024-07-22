The Concord beta bombed on Steam
Concord, the upcoming hero shooter by Firewalk Studios and PlayStation, isn’t exactly shaking the earth to its core with its open beta player numbers on PC: Over the weekend, tracking page SteamDB recorded a peak of just 2,388 concurrent players on July 19, 2024. That’s about 10% of Overwatch 2’s lowest concurrent player count every day.
On Sunday evening, the game barely broke the mark of 1,000 concurrent players after the numbers dwindled by the day. On the bright side: That’s still triple the peak players of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the same timeframe.
Although the title’s focus and main playerbase will undoubtedly be on the PS5 version, these numbers should ring some alarm bells for the developer and publisher – PC players seem to either not care about Concord or to be ignorant of its existence entirely. Both are not great.
Low player numbers don’t exactly instill confidence in the game’s longevity, which may get even players who liked the beta to back off from a purchase – why buy into a game that won’t survive the year when there’s so much else to play from the same genre, and free-to-play at that?
Concord’s situation is a bit reminiscent of Creative Assembly’s grand hero shooter folly, Hyenas, which was completed and then canceled right before release on Sega’s behest.
If the very low interest in the Concord beta is any indication, this looks like a bit of a setback in what is currently a strong run for Sony on PC – its Ghost of Tsushima port appears to be a big success and Helldivers 2 would not have been the phenomenon it is without the simultaneous launch on PC either.
In any case, it looks like Firewalk must base its hopes for success ever more squarely on the shoulders of PS5 players, because as of this point there is no reason to believe that Concord will make a positive impact on PC.