Video Games

The Concord beta bombed on Steam

People are just not excited about it

Marco Wutz

Firewalk Studios

Concord, the upcoming hero shooter by Firewalk Studios and PlayStation, isn’t exactly shaking the earth to its core with its open beta player numbers on PC: Over the weekend, tracking page SteamDB recorded a peak of just 2,388 concurrent players on July 19, 2024. That’s about 10% of Overwatch 2’s lowest concurrent player count every day. 

On Sunday evening, the game barely broke the mark of 1,000 concurrent players after the numbers dwindled by the day. On the bright side: That’s still triple the peak players of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the same timeframe.

Although the title’s focus and main playerbase will undoubtedly be on the PS5 version, these numbers should ring some alarm bells for the developer and publisher – PC players seem to either not care about Concord or to be ignorant of its existence entirely. Both are not great.

Low player numbers don’t exactly instill confidence in the game’s longevity, which may get even players who liked the beta to back off from a purchase – why buy into a game that won’t survive the year when there’s so much else to play from the same genre, and free-to-play at that?

Concord’s situation is a bit reminiscent of Creative Assembly’s grand hero shooter folly, Hyenas, which was completed and then canceled right before release on Sega’s behest.

If the very low interest in the Concord beta is any indication, this looks like a bit of a setback in what is currently a strong run for Sony on PC – its Ghost of Tsushima port appears to be a big success and Helldivers 2 would not have been the phenomenon it is without the simultaneous launch on PC either.

In any case, it looks like Firewalk must base its hopes for success ever more squarely on the shoulders of PS5 players, because as of this point there is no reason to believe that Concord will make a positive impact on PC.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News