Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance will include jealousy-filled murder spirals
The Unholy Alliance DLC for Cult of the Lamb will be out on August 12, 2024, and will introduce a whole range of new possibilities and potential problems for aspiring cult leaders. Instead of your flock consisting of easily malleable believers without much personality – and isn’t that every cult leader’s dream? – your followers will possess something dangerous: a sense of individualism.
They will all come with unique personality traits, which can either prove to be beneficial to your activities or be a hindrance. Some cultists will be more loyal to their friends than your cause, trying to break them out of prison after they’ve broken one of your laws, while others may keep hard-working cultists awake at night by snoring too loudly, disturbing the peace of the village.
All followers will also have different mental states, which can change when they’re being sent on missions. Success may elate one of your cultists and they could spread all that positivity around the settlement, but the opposite could happen as well – those horrors your followers experienced on their journey? They may make them a little gloomy, which could infect others.
Heck, some cultists may even become jealous when their loved one cheats on them (thanks, Sins of the Flesh), resulting in a murder spree around town – talk about potential death spirals. It looks like Unholy Alliance will bring some more of those chaotic Dwarf Fortress and Rimworld dynamics into the game, which can only be good news. On the colony sim side, a couple of additional buildings will allow you to further expand your settlement.
In the Nursery, you can raise three future sacrific–, uhm, valuable members of cult society at the same time. You can also construct the Knucklebones Arena, which allows you to play a single match with a follower of your choosing per day – beat them, and they’ll level up immediately.
Going over to the hack ‘n slash aspect, Unholy Alliance adds a major feature to the game: co-op. You can team up with a friend to clear dungeons, slaying foes as the Lamb and Goat in unison – an Unholy Alliance, indeed. Speaking of dungeons: Your crawls in the expansion will be enriched with a whole array of brand-new relics and tarot cards, some of which provide extra bonuses for co-op play. Synchronizing your attacks with your partner can make critical hits happen and you’ll deal extra damage when fighting back-to-back.