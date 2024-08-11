D23 Fortnite event: Everything announced during the Fortnite Disney event
D23 – Disney’s big fan celebration – is well underway, and after a previously announced deal with Epic Games, Fortnite was at the front and center of D23’s Parks and Experienced conference. The event, which was also streamed live in Fortnite, revealed a host of new Disney content coming to the game in the future.
The D23 event is still viewable within Fortnite for those who want to earn themselves a Wolverine-themed Peely back bling, but for those who don’t want to log in and just want to know what was announced, we’ve got your back. Here’s everything that was announced during the D23 Fortnite event.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4: Marvel Absolute Doom season
Fortnite’s next season was revealed during the D23 event, and it’s entirely Marvel-themed. The season will be called Absolute Doom and, predictably, will revolve around Doctor Doom. Epic says you can be the hero and fight against Doom’s forces or join the forces of evil and fight alongside Doctor Doom.
There will be a Marvel-themed Battle Pass for the season, too, packed with Marvel skins. You’ll unlock a Gwenpool skin just for buying it, but there’s Mysterio, Emma Frost, Peelverine, a Captain America x Jonesy skin, and more available to unlock throughout the pass.
Here’s every skin in the Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass:
- Gwenpool
- War Machine
- Peelverine
- Emma Frost
- Captain Jonesy
- Mysterio
- Shuri
A Doctor Doom skin will also be available via Battle Pass quests in September, and Sabertooth Meowscles and Fishpool skins coming as well, likely during the season. Fantastic Four skins are coming too — that’s a lot of Marvel.
D23: Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars Fortnite Skins
In addition to the big Marvel season mentioned above, there are also a bunch of Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite throughout the season and the rest of the year.
D23: Disney Fortnite Skins
The following Disney Fortnite skins were announced at D23:
- Cruella de Vil
- Captain Hook
- Maleficent
All of these Disney Villain skins are coming at some point in Fall 2024.
D23: Pixar Fortnite Skins
The following Pixar Fortnite skins were announced at D23:
- Mr. Incredible
- Elastigirl
- Frozone
The above Pixar skins will be available in Fortnite in Fall 2024.
D23: Star Wars Fortnite Skins
The following Star Wars Fortnite cosmetics have been announced at D23:
- IG-11
- Grogu (back bling)
- Moff Gideon
The above Star Wars Fortnite skins will be available on August 12, 2024.