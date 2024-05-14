What The Fog is a new Dead By Daylight game you can play for free now
Behaviour packed the Dead by Daylight anniversary stream with announcements, and one of them was a new free game set in the horror series’ universe. It’s called WTF – What The Fog – and it’s a two-person, co-op multiplayer game with a big twist on the DbD formula.
You can claim What The Fog for free by signing into your Behaviour account or, if you don’t have one, by creating a Behaviour account. If that’s not something you’re keen on doing, though, you can buy it on Steam for $4.99.
What The Fog follows two Dead by Daylight survivors after they’re sucked into a cursed board game, and while that sounds like a nice tie-in with Dead by Daylight’s new DnD chapter, the two concepts couldn’t be further apart. WTF is an action-platformer, where you and a friend jump and shoot your way through enemy hordes as you try to find a way out – before it’s too late.
You’ll still repair generators in What The Fog. Rather than having to plan you repair work around a psychopath stalking you, you need to collect enough Blood Points to get the job started and, eventually, open the door leading somewhere safer. In regular DbD fashion, Blood Points also let you enhance a character’s abilities, though Behaviour didn’t say too much about character abilities and weapons, other than that they exist.
The Behaviour team said What The Fog is their anniversary gift to players. There are no plans to make it available on other platforms other than PC or to expand the game at this time.