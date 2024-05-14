You can sign up to play Dead by Daylight’s Project T beta tests now
Project T, a new Dead by Daylight game, is still in production, but developer Behaviour is getting ready to let players see a bit of the horror game in action. Eventually. Behaviour gave a brief tease about Project T’s premise and outlined plans for future updates.
If you want to keep up to date on Project T news, Behaviour says you can sign up for the Project T insider program on Behaviour’s website. It’s free and only requires a Behaviour account – handy, if you’re keen on playing the new free What The Fog game – and you’ll also get access to closed betas and feedback channels where you can leave (polite, helpful) feedback for the dev team.
Project T follows a group of Trespassers, people who unwittingly found themselves trapped in the Backwater after forces unknown yoinked them from their own reality. The Backwater sounds like the Entity’s realm on paper, but it sounds like Behaviour is opting for something a bit different when it comes to the terrible monsters that want to kill you.
Instead of specific, recognizable killers stalking the realm, the Backwater is full of Thrall. We didn’t get to see any Thrall during the presentation, but Behaviour said they come in many forms and have different abilities depending on the forms they take. It seems a bit more like your usual multiplayer PvE game setup, where teams of heroes take down waves of monsters, though Behaviour said they’re making the actual environment play an important role as well.
In addition to making smart use of character abilities and talisman items, Behaviour says you’ll need to use weapons and environmental objects such as cars to stay alive and have half a chance of getting back home.
Behaviour said Project T is still deep in development, but we won’t have to wait another 12 months before hearing more about it. That said, there’s no word yet on when the closed tests might begin or when the team might have more to share.