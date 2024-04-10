Dinolords, the strategy game combining vikings and dinosaurs, gets new trailer
Alternative history scenarios have given us some of the best real-time strategy games ever – hi, Command & Conquer franchise – and developer Northplay is keeping this proud tradition going with its upcoming title Dinolords.
Dinolords is set in medieval England during the time of the Danish invasions – but instead of an assault with mere berserkers high on mushrooms, the vikings have brought a second secret weapon: dinosaurs. How? I have no idea. But the image of an ax-wielding, bearded viking riding a t-rex into battle oozes heavy metal energy and I’m into it. Plus, the entire concept reminds me of 2006’s ParaWorld, another dinosaur RTS – though, sadly, it wasn’t amazing.
You won’t actually lead the vikings into battle, but rather defend your territory as an English lord. That may be disappointing to some of you, but there is good news as well: You, too, will get to tame dinosaurs and use them in combat. Some RPG aspects enrich the classic RTS systems like resource collection, base building, and combat between large forces.
At the Triple-i Initiative Showcase, a short teaser trailer showed brand-new footage from the title, including the combat prowess of some hero characters, the destruction physics when a t-rex breaks through city walls, and an armored stegosaurus being used as a mobile artillery platform.
“We’re so excited to be able to highlight Dinolords at the Triple-i Initiative Showcase today. We’ve been consistently impressed with Northplay’s work, and we’re delighted to be able to offer them a platform to showcase their game to the indie gaming community,” said Søren Lundgaard, CEO of Ghost Ship Publishing. “Northplay is a wonderful example of how much talent the Danish games industry has to offer – I just can’t believe they’ve unveiled the great secret about our dinosaur-filled history!”
“We’re honoured to be showcasing our brand new trailer thanks to the Triple-i Initiative amongst so many incredible games and developers that make up the amazing indie corner of the games industry,” added Michael Flarup, CEO of Northplay. “We’ve poured a lot of love into Dinolords and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it when it launches into early access next year.”
Dinolords is slated to come to PC as an Early Access release in 2025.