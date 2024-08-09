New Dreamlight Valley roadmap reveals two classic Disney characters
Disney Dreamlight Valley might be pushing two years, but the latest Dreamlight Valley roadmap shows Gameloft still has plenty more in store for the cozy game. The studio released a new plan for the rest of 2024, outlining several upcoming additions, including two classic Disney characters, a modern favorite, and a wee little spooky tease.
Granted, most of its bigger surprises are set for after 2024. Gameloft's creative director Joshua Labelle said in the announcement that its plans beyond September are a little lighter than usual, as they prepare for their 2025 roadmap, but promises a few surprises anyway.
First is the August 2024 update, which adds Tiana from The Princess and the Frog to the valley, alongside “new culinary delights.” Gameloft didn’t elaborate, but presumably, she’ll have ties to the valley cafe. This update also brings the Rift in Time story to a close, as you finally put down Jafar’s schemes once and for all.
October 2024’s update focuses on quality-of-life changes and bug fixes, but it also adds Timon and Pumba from The Lion King. These two have a quest tied to the Forgetting, and you’ll help them fend off hordes of invading Night Mites before they decide to settle in town.
Then there’s the “late 2024” slot, which has quite the tease. Gameloft says we’ll “stitch a new mystery together” and has a picture of a mannequin dressed like Sally from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas. The big surprise is that we haven’t actually seen even a hint of Jack Skellington after nearly two Halloweens. Here's hoping it isn't a trick that only lets us dress up like Sally and Jack.
Labelle also promised a livestream showcase teasing more about what's headed to the valley in 2025, though there's no date for that just yet. Meanwhile, other divisions at Gameloft are hard at work on a D&D-inspired game that blends life-sim and RPG mechanics.