Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date annouced for October

We finally know when Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released

Ryan Woodrow

Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / BioWare / EA

It’s been a long road to get here but we now know that Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases on October 31, 2024. This date was meant to be revealed later today on an official stream, but the release date trailer leaked ahead of time, likely by appearing as a YouTube pre-roll ad earlier than it was supposed to.

A late October release date was expected given a publisher listing had the game’s artbook set for release on October 30, which we now know is the day before the game’s official launch. It’s likely to fill a big hole in this period for some gamers, as an open and deep RPG was missing from this year’s October lineup.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Mage gameplay
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / BioWare / EA

The excitement isn’t over for fans though, as this is just the first of a long series of reveals set for the coming month, including:

  • August 19 – High-Level Combat and PC Spotlight
  • August 26 – Companions Week
  • August 30 – Developer Discord Q&A
  • Sep 3 – Month-long coverage on IGN

We already know a fair bit about the game though, with the recent gameplay showcase revealing all of the characters as well as some details you might’ve missed in Dragon Age: The Veilguard plus, the story promises to be full of plenty of memorable moments, including some so impactful that Veilguard made someone cry during a hands-off showcase.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

