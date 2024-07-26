Video Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is Steam Deck verified, won’t need EA App

BioWare reports ‘great progress’

Marco Wutz

BioWare / EA

Well, isn’t that refreshing? In a world in which triple-A games get delayed more often than not because publishers set too tight a timetable, Dragon Age: The Veilguard seems to be right on schedule. BioWare reported that it’s “making great progress towards our fall launch date” and confirmed that the game was already verified on Steam Deck – which is great news for those who want to play the upcoming RPG on the handheld.

Even better news for Steam users is that The Veilguard will run natively on the platform and won’t require the EA App – a surprise to be sure, but a welcome one. Launcher bloat is really becoming a thorn in the side of many gamers, so it’s nice that the RPG won’t contribute to it, especially as the EA App automatically requires you to sign up with an account.

That said, The Veilguard won’t be the first EA title to do away with the publisher’s own app: Titles like Apex Legends, Dead Space Remake, and Command & Conquer Remastered don’t require it either, while It Takes Two somewhat recently got a patch removing the requirement.

Details around The Veilguard have slowly been revealed with the companions being teased and the core cast of voice actors being announced.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to be launched in Fall 2024 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. BioWare promised additional details on the release of the single-player RPG to be revealed in late summer.

In the meantime, you can check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard preview to learn more about the upcoming title.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News