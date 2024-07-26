Dragon Age: The Veilguard is Steam Deck verified, won’t need EA App
Well, isn’t that refreshing? In a world in which triple-A games get delayed more often than not because publishers set too tight a timetable, Dragon Age: The Veilguard seems to be right on schedule. BioWare reported that it’s “making great progress towards our fall launch date” and confirmed that the game was already verified on Steam Deck – which is great news for those who want to play the upcoming RPG on the handheld.
Even better news for Steam users is that The Veilguard will run natively on the platform and won’t require the EA App – a surprise to be sure, but a welcome one. Launcher bloat is really becoming a thorn in the side of many gamers, so it’s nice that the RPG won’t contribute to it, especially as the EA App automatically requires you to sign up with an account.
That said, The Veilguard won’t be the first EA title to do away with the publisher’s own app: Titles like Apex Legends, Dead Space Remake, and Command & Conquer Remastered don’t require it either, while It Takes Two somewhat recently got a patch removing the requirement.
Details around The Veilguard have slowly been revealed with the companions being teased and the core cast of voice actors being announced.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to be launched in Fall 2024 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. BioWare promised additional details on the release of the single-player RPG to be revealed in late summer.
