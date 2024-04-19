Dragon’s Dogma 2 update will make Dragonsplague infections “more noticeable”
Capcom has heard the cries from some corners of the Dragon’s Dogma 2 player base about the Dragonsplague, a sickness that can spread among NPCs and kill them off, and pledged to make changes to it in an upcoming update for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
This will entail “reducing the infection frequency of Dragonsplague and adjusting the signs of Pawns infected with Dragonsplague to be more noticeable.” For example, the eyes of those infected with the sickness will have a glow that makes them stand out a lot more – in this way, players can see the signs of the spreading disease earlier and save as many lives as possible.
Some members of the community have been very vocal about their dislike of the disease and the way it can take out NPCs permanently – a sentiment that seems to have gotten enough traction for Capcom to do something about it.
Importantly, the next patch will feature a fix for high fives between players and Pawns sometimes not working – that should make the game playable again. Jokes aside, Pawn-related fixes are the majority of items on the list. After the update, they should be less likely to stumble off cliffs and do annoying things like calling out already looted treasure chests, thanks to a reduction in their dialog frequency.
Pawns will also be more motivated to actually help the player if they command them to help while being held by enemies. All in all, it looks like our friendly helpers will get a lot smarter thanks to this update.
Other fixes touch situations in which players were jailed for fighting a monster inside of a town – ungrateful, really – or in which an escort mission was counted as having failed due to the player taking certain actions.
Capcom is also addressing “some crashes and freezes in specific circumstances” and will squash some other bugs in the update. The studio wants to publish this patch before the end of the month.