Video Games

Dragon’s Dogma 2 update will make Dragonsplague infections “more noticeable”

That’s what whining enough can get you

Marco Wutz

Capcom

Capcom has heard the cries from some corners of the Dragon’s Dogma 2 player base about the Dragonsplague, a sickness that can spread among NPCs and kill them off, and pledged to make changes to it in an upcoming update for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

This will entail “reducing the infection frequency of Dragonsplague and adjusting the signs of Pawns infected with Dragonsplague to be more noticeable.” For example, the eyes of those infected with the sickness will have a glow that makes them stand out a lot more – in this way, players can see the signs of the spreading disease earlier and save as many lives as possible.

Some members of the community have been very vocal about their dislike of the disease and the way it can take out NPCs permanently – a sentiment that seems to have gotten enough traction for Capcom to do something about it.

Importantly, the next patch will feature a fix for high fives between players and Pawns sometimes not working – that should make the game playable again. Jokes aside, Pawn-related fixes are the majority of items on the list. After the update, they should be less likely to stumble off cliffs and do annoying things like calling out already looted treasure chests, thanks to a reduction in their dialog frequency.

Pawns will also be more motivated to actually help the player if they command them to help while being held by enemies. All in all, it looks like our friendly helpers will get a lot smarter thanks to this update.

Other fixes touch situations in which players were jailed for fighting a monster inside of a town – ungrateful, really – or in which an escort mission was counted as having failed due to the player taking certain actions.

Capcom is also addressing “some crashes and freezes in specific circumstances” and will squash some other bugs in the update. The studio wants to publish this patch before the end of the month. 

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg