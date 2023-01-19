Drake paid $20,000 for this ugly PSP

Your eyes do not deceive you. That's a golden PSP. Drake

James Bond may be The Man with the Golden Gun, but it turns out that Drake is the man with the golden PSP. A very shiny handheld console was recently spotted in a music video for the rapper’s song “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” (thanks, Kotaku) – that’s the official title, I swear.

Gaining 1.7 million views on YouTube since its release two days ago, the video has certainly made an impression on a great many eyeballs. Among all the usual bling shown in the footage is one particularly interesting object: a golden PSP. It’s visible right at the beginning, again at 0:52, and once more at 1:28.

The PlayStation Portable was released in 2004 in Japan and in 2005 in the rest of the world as the first-ever handheld PlayStation console. Selling over 80 million units over ten years before being replaced by the PlayStation Vita, the experiment was a success for Sony. Among its many fans and buyers at the time was none other than musician and 13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams.

Williams was not quite happy with a mere standard edition of the PSP, however. In 2008, he had a 14-karat gold casing made for his handheld console, which replaced the usual plastic shell around all the tech. Since this made the PSP a bit too heavy to just carry around in his pockets – it weighs just about 660 grams – Williams also commissioned a custom Goyard carrying case for it.

His love for the golden PSP did not last forever, though, as it was sold off at auction in 2022 together with a boatload of other items Williams no longer had any desire to possess.

Here’s where Drake comes in. Apparently the rapper really digs Williams’ taste from over a decade ago, so he spent a couple grand to buy up the offerings, including that very tacky PSP, which cost him $19,375 according to the listing.

While the Goyard case was included in the auction, Williams apparently did not put up his games to be sold, so Drake just bought an ugly PSP and can’t even play anything on it. No wonder he’s cluelessly flailing about with it in that music video, saying confused things like “Jumbotron Shit Poppin”.