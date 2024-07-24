Dungeons & Kingdoms, a mix of Mount & Blade and Valheim, revealed for PC
Uncle Grouch Gaming and Camlann Games have something exciting for fans of games like Bellwright, Valheim, and Mount & Blade – Dungeons & Kingdoms is an upcoming PC game combining elements from colony sims, survival-crafting, and third-person combat titles.
Currently, the game is planned to be released into Early Access via Steam between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. The exact launch date will depend on the feedback players leave during planned upcoming test periods, such as Steam Next Fest in October 2024.
You can find the reveal trailer for Dungeons & Kingdoms below:
Featuring stylized, mid-poly graphics, the game promises deep building customization options, terrain manipulation to create aspects like defensive moats or artificial high grounds for towers, mechanics to manage your settlement’s NPCs, and a rewarding dungeon-crawling experience with satisfying third-person combat. These dungeon delves are supposed to yield loot and tech for the advancement of your settlement.
Over 500 unique building pieces are included in the game and there will be a blueprint sharing feature to allow players to give others access to their buildings via Steam Workshop.
“Take control as leader of a small group of refugees fleeing from an unlivable homeland,” the title’s description reads. “Make landfall in a new world and start a new life. Build everything yourself. Or lay down blueprints and give orders to your loyal colonists. Build infrastructure, manage needs, gather resources, farm crops and hunt wild animals. Do whatever it takes to survive. Then dive into dangerous dungeons and face the monsters within. Explore every room, test your combat abilities and defeat the dungeon bosses to reap the rewards, unlock new resources and advance your tech.”
Dungeons & Kingdoms started as a passion project for Lincoln McCulloch, the solo dev who created Uncle Grouch Gaming. It’s been in development for over five years at this point, but finally nears a point at which the developer feels comfortable to share it with the world.