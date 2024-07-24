Video Games

Dungeons & Kingdoms, a mix of Mount & Blade and Valheim, revealed for PC

A colony sim with survival-crafting elements and third-person combat

Marco Wutz

Uncle Grouch Gaming / Camlann Games

Uncle Grouch Gaming and Camlann Games have something exciting for fans of games like Bellwright, Valheim, and Mount & Blade – Dungeons & Kingdoms is an upcoming PC game combining elements from colony sims, survival-crafting, and third-person combat titles.

Currently, the game is planned to be released into Early Access via Steam between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. The exact launch date will depend on the feedback players leave during planned upcoming test periods, such as Steam Next Fest in October 2024.

You can find the reveal trailer for Dungeons & Kingdoms below:

Featuring stylized, mid-poly graphics, the game promises deep building customization options, terrain manipulation to create aspects like defensive moats or artificial high grounds for towers, mechanics to manage your settlement’s NPCs, and a rewarding dungeon-crawling experience with satisfying third-person combat. These dungeon delves are supposed to yield loot and tech for the advancement of your settlement.

Over 500 unique building pieces are included in the game and there will be a blueprint sharing feature to allow players to give others access to their buildings via Steam Workshop.

“Take control as leader of a small group of refugees fleeing from an unlivable homeland,” the title’s description reads. “Make landfall in a new world and start a new life. Build everything yourself. Or lay down blueprints and give orders to your loyal colonists. Build infrastructure, manage needs, gather resources, farm crops and hunt wild animals. Do whatever it takes to survive. Then dive into dangerous dungeons and face the monsters within. Explore every room, test your combat abilities and defeat the dungeon bosses to reap the rewards, unlock new resources and advance your tech.”

Dungeons & Kingdoms started as a passion project for Lincoln McCulloch, the solo dev who created Uncle Grouch Gaming. It’s been in development for over five years at this point, but finally nears a point at which the developer feels comfortable to share it with the world.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

