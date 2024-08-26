You won’t get Dying Light The Beast for free after all
Turns out you won’t get Dying Light The Beast for free, even if you own the Dying Light 2 ultimate edition. Techland made the correction not in an announcement, but by flat-out removing the horror game’s special edition from retail sites (thanks, IGN).
After Techland announced The Beast during Gamescom 2024, the studio said it’s free for anyone who owns Dying Light 2’s Ultimate Edition. That’s probably an accident born from The Beast’s origins as Dying Light 2’s second DLC expansion, though seeing as Techland spent many months reworking it into a standalone game, it’s a bit odd the messaging ended up getting so confused anyway.
Techland still hasn’t announced how much Dying Light The Beast will cost. A press release the studio sent after the announcement said $39.99, though Techland followed up and said no, that was incorrect. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition costs – well, used to cost – $99.99, and the upgrade from standard to ultimate runs you $35. The Ultimate Edition also includes the so-so Bloody Ties expansion and a handful of cosmetic and item DLC packs.
It’s kind of a rotten deal for anyone who bought that version under the impression they’d get both planned expansions, though once Techland figures out what it’s actually doing with The Beast, maybe things will turn out all right for everyone after all.