EA may release Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in 2024
EA will be releasing two "unannounced" games by March 2025, and one of them may be Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. The company announced its plan to release the two triple-A titles in its Q4 earnings report this week, alongside games like EA Sports College Football 25, Madden NFL 25, NHL 25, and EA Sports FC25.
The two titles will include a "partner title" which could be something published by EA Originals, as it did with the recent Tales of Kenzera: ZAU. Of course, since these games are slated for FY25, they could slip into the first quarter of 2025. The second half of 2024 is looking relatively empty, so there's a high possibility of Dragon Age coming out this year. Several reporters are already claiming that to be the case, including sources at Eurogamer.
BioWare had previously announced plans for a full reveal of the next Dragon Age this summer. The game's last update revealed new locations that players will visit. The in-game teaser showed off the badlands of Anderfels, the seas of Rivain, the canals of Antiva, the city of Treviso, and Weisshaupt.
A leak from last year showed that Dreadwolf will ditch the franchise’s traditional turn-based combat for a hack-n-slash system. Dreadwolf will be the fourth game in the series, and if it comes out in early 2025, it will have been more than a decade since the last game was released.
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.