EA Sports College Football 25 cover leaked, full reveal coming this week
EA is bringing back the College Football franchise later this year, but some surprises have already been spoiled. The cover for EA Sports College Football 25 Deluxe Edition was published early on the PlayStation store, with some pre-order info also being revealed through a Gamestop database entry.
The Deluxe Edition's cover puts the focus on American football stars Quinn Ewers, Donovan Edwards, and Travis Hunter, though only from the back. EA has confirmed the leak to be real, with an official reveal coming on Thursday, May 16, 2024. That wasn't the only leak, as another screenshot from the game was also revealed in the store listing, though it didn't include any in-game UI.
Elsewhere, Gamestop seems to prepping for opening pre-orders for the game. In a database entry, it was revealed that the game's Deluxe Edition will cost $149.99. We won't have to wait long to get a good look at real gameplay, which might happen during the Summer Game Fest or a separate EA showcase, if not during this week's reveal.
EACF 25 might be the start of a new annual franchise if the naming is any indication. As revealed by ESPN, over 11,000 players can opt-in for their likeness to be used in the game, and that might carry forward in the future too. The initial roster of the game will feature up to 85 players per school, all of whom will receive $600 and a copy of the game as compensation.
The game will feature the return of the dynasty mode, which is a "priority for the developers" as stated by EA Sports' vice president and general manager Daryl Holt.
EA Sports College Football 25 will be released later this year on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. A PC version has not been announced yet.