EA Sports F1 24 Season 2 adds two Pro Challenges and Event Series
The F1 circus is currently setting up for a hot race at the Hungaroring followed by the iconic bout in Spa-Francorchamps a week later – and in-between the two Grands Prix falls the launch of EA Sports F1 24 Season 2 on July 24, 2024.
Season 2 of the racing game series’ current iteration brings two additional Pro Challenges and a similar number of Event Series into the fray.
In the first Pro Challenge you’ll be asked to beat Zhou Guanyu’s lap time at Shanghai to win the special helmet design he used at his home race for your own use. In the second Pro Challenge, none other than reigning F1 World Champion Max Verstappen will be your opponent – beat his time at Monza and a reward, the nature of which is still being kept under wraps, will be yours.
In addition to this pair of Pro Challenges, two Event Series will make their way into the game: The Kick Sauber Event Series is all about Valtteri Bottas’ greatest moments – likely excluding his smash-hit calendars – and the Red Bull Event Series is once again Verstappen-themed, as you get to take his seat during important races like his first win at Barcelona and his fourth consecutive triumph at home in Zandvoort.
“Season 2 creates an exciting blend of content enabling players to enjoy edge-of-their-seat racing action while reliving iconic moments from recent Formula 1 history. It also brings back the hugely popular Pro Challenges, giving fans the unique opportunity to test their skills and experience the thrill of going against the world's best drivers on the grid,” explained Lee Mather, the game’s senior creative director.
Season 2 in EA Sports F1 24 will be available on July 24, 2024, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S as a free update.