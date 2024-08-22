The NHL 25 cover stars are a first for the sports game franchise
EA unveiled the NHL 25 cover stars ahead of the sports game’s October 2024 release date, and it’s a big first for the series. For the first time in an NHL video game, a trio of siblings take center stage on this NHL cover – Jack and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks.
Well, depending on which version you buy. Some variations of NHL 25 in the United States will feature Jack, while others in Canada and around the world will have Quinn on the front.
“NHL 25’s dedication to hockey intelligence is personified by this year’s cover athletes,” EA said in a press release. “While Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes each have created impressive careers in their own right with unique skill sets, they arerenowned as a family for their exceptional skating ability and hockey IQ. As the first siblings to grace thecover of an EA Sports title, their ability to anticipate the game perfectly matches the way that ICE-Qopens upNHL 25and gives players time and space to create plays.”
GLHF attended a brief roundtable conference with the Hughes brothers, and, like Cale Makar before them, all three said what an honor it was to be featured on the cover of a game that helped shape their childhood and career paths. The siblings also said there was a bit of nostalgia associated with the honor. They recalled spending so much time together as kids playing games and practicing hockey and said they don’t really get to see each other much anymore except during summer training.
Performing motion capture for some of NHL 25’s new animations and improved player tracking probably cut into that time as well, but EA promises they put the effort to good use. Check out our NHL 25 gameplay preview to see how.