Elden Ring update 1.13.2 patch notes: Red Bear nerfs
A new Elden Ring update has been released on August 8, 2024, with patch 1.13.2 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are tackling a few bugs in this hotfix, so don’t expect a massive list of changes comparable to version 1.13.
One of the most consequential bug fixes concerns one of the mini-bosses introduced to the title with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC: An issue causing the attacks of Red Bear to be stronger than intended by the developers has been patched out, so players should find this battle a little easier than before. In case you’re wondering how to find Red Bear in the first place, check out all Nameless Mausoleum locations in the Elden Ring DLC.
Find the full Elden Ring update 1.13.2 patch notes below.
Elden Ring update 1.13.2 patch notes
- Fixed a bug which caused the Death status ailment from the Skill “Death Flare” to be applied to the Skill “Deadly Poison Spray”.
- Fixed a bug that caused the power of some attacks used by the NPC “Red Bear” to be higher than intended.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from invading other players' worlds in some areas of Scadu Altus under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Cooperative multiplayer in some areas of Scadu Altus with no area bosses present.
- Fixes to adjustments regarding Revered Spirit Ash Blessing and some spirits introduced in App Ver. 1.13 App Ver. 1.13/Regulation Ver. 1.13.1.
- Fixed a bug where summoned spirits were not correctly receiving the attack power and damage negation increase effect from Revered Spirit Ash Blessing.
- Fixed a bug in which the amount of status increase in the following spirits was different than expected: Warhawk／Spider Scorpion／Bigmouth Imp／Gravebird／Stormhawk Deenh／Banished Knight Engval／Fire Knight, Hilde／Battlemage Hugues／Depraved Perfumer Carmaan／Blackflame Monk Amon／Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh／Cleanrot Knight Finlay／Nightmaiden & Swordstress
And remember: Stop using the Mimic Tear in Elden Ring version 1.13.