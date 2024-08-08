Video Games

Elden Ring update 1.13.2 patch notes: Red Bear nerfs

Learn all about the latest changes

Marco Wutz

A new Elden Ring update has been released on August 8, 2024, with patch 1.13.2 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are tackling a few bugs in this hotfix, so don’t expect a massive list of changes comparable to version 1.13

One of the most consequential bug fixes concerns one of the mini-bosses introduced to the title with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC: An issue causing the attacks of Red Bear to be stronger than intended by the developers has been patched out, so players should find this battle a little easier than before. In case you’re wondering how to find Red Bear in the first place, check out all Nameless Mausoleum locations in the Elden Ring DLC.

Find the full Elden Ring update 1.13.2 patch notes below.

Elden Ring update 1.13.2 patch notes

  • Fixed a bug which caused the Death status ailment from the Skill “Death Flare” to be applied to the Skill “Deadly Poison Spray”.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the power of some attacks used by the NPC “Red Bear” to be higher than intended.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from invading other players' worlds in some areas of Scadu Altus under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed Cooperative multiplayer in some areas of Scadu Altus with no area bosses present.
  • Fixes to adjustments regarding Revered Spirit Ash Blessing and some spirits introduced in App Ver. 1.13 App Ver. 1.13/Regulation Ver. 1.13.1.
  • Fixed a bug where summoned spirits were not correctly receiving the attack power and damage negation increase effect from Revered Spirit Ash Blessing.
  • Fixed a bug in which the amount of status increase in the following spirits was different than expected: Warhawk／Spider Scorpion／Bigmouth Imp／Gravebird／Stormhawk Deenh／Banished Knight Engval／Fire Knight, Hilde／Battlemage Hugues／Depraved Perfumer Carmaan／Blackflame Monk Amon／Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh／Cleanrot Knight Finlay／Nightmaiden & Swordstress

And remember: Stop using the Mimic Tear in Elden Ring version 1.13.

Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

