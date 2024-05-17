Video Games

A top-rated turn-based strategy game on Steam is free to claim for a limited time

Amplitude is giving away a fantastical 4X for free

Marco Wutz

Amplitude Studios / Sega

Dungeons & Dragons meets Civilization in one of Amplitude Studios’ most fun turn-based 4X strategy games that you can now claim completely for free on Steam for a limited time. Simply visit the Endless Legend page on Steam, log in with your account, and add it to your library.

You’ll be able to claim Endless Legend on Steam for free until May 23, 2024, so be sure to grab this great fantasy game before the deadline without any cost.

Endless Legend plays somewhat similar to Triumph Studios’ Age of Wonders series: It’s a 4X set in a fantasy world that has you settle regions, build up towns, and recruit powerful armies. Similar to Age of Wonders, armies in Endless Legend clash in separate turn-based battles with the terrain of the world map becoming your battleground. Powerful heroes lead forces into war and govern cities, but you can also use them to explore forgotten dungeons and gain legendary items.

All of Endless Legend’s factions are unique and asymmetrical, making for varied campaigns. A cool diplomacy mechanic also allows you to vassalize unique minor nations on the map, which contribute their own military forces to your armies, giving you even more customization options.

Endless Legend is rated “Very Positive” by Steam users with over 17,000 reviews contributing to this rating and was critically acclaimed when it first launched back in 2014. Let that age not fool you: It's still a very strong genre entry with a wonderful visual style.

If you’ve claimed the game for free and like it, you may also want to use the chance to expand its content with the available DLC, which is heavily discounted at the moment: The Definitive Edition is off by 81%, while the Universe Collection is off by 79%.

Any fan of turn-based strategy games should give this one a look, especially if you enjoy having some fantasy RPG elements thrown into the mix.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg