A top-rated turn-based strategy game on Steam is free to claim for a limited time
Dungeons & Dragons meets Civilization in one of Amplitude Studios’ most fun turn-based 4X strategy games that you can now claim completely for free on Steam for a limited time. Simply visit the Endless Legend page on Steam, log in with your account, and add it to your library.
You’ll be able to claim Endless Legend on Steam for free until May 23, 2024, so be sure to grab this great fantasy game before the deadline without any cost.
Endless Legend plays somewhat similar to Triumph Studios’ Age of Wonders series: It’s a 4X set in a fantasy world that has you settle regions, build up towns, and recruit powerful armies. Similar to Age of Wonders, armies in Endless Legend clash in separate turn-based battles with the terrain of the world map becoming your battleground. Powerful heroes lead forces into war and govern cities, but you can also use them to explore forgotten dungeons and gain legendary items.
All of Endless Legend’s factions are unique and asymmetrical, making for varied campaigns. A cool diplomacy mechanic also allows you to vassalize unique minor nations on the map, which contribute their own military forces to your armies, giving you even more customization options.
Endless Legend is rated “Very Positive” by Steam users with over 17,000 reviews contributing to this rating and was critically acclaimed when it first launched back in 2014. Let that age not fool you: It's still a very strong genre entry with a wonderful visual style.
If you’ve claimed the game for free and like it, you may also want to use the chance to expand its content with the available DLC, which is heavily discounted at the moment: The Definitive Edition is off by 81%, while the Universe Collection is off by 79%.
Any fan of turn-based strategy games should give this one a look, especially if you enjoy having some fantasy RPG elements thrown into the mix.