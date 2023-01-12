Skip to main content

Epistory is Epic Game Store’s free game next week

Epic Games refreshes its weekly freebies
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
A papercraft person riding a fox.

Epistory – Typing Chronicles will be free on EGS from January 19 to 26, 2023.

It’s time for another round of free PC games on the Epic Game Store, and who doesn’t love free games?

Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice are no longer available for free as of January 12, 2023, 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET, being replaced by 2D platform fighter Divine Knockout (in some regions), party game First Class Trouble, and isometric cyberpunk RPG Gamedec: Definitive Edition for a week.

These three games can be downloaded until January 19, 2023, at the same time. If you add them to your library in that timeframe, you can keep them for good.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The successor for the newly released trio has already been announced as well, so you can look forward to adding Epistory – Typing Chronicles to your Epic Game Store library for free on January 19, 2023.

Epistory is an atmospheric adventure typing game developed and published by Fishing Cactus. It features a paper craft world that you can explore and solve puzzles on to get over your writer’s block. Everything in the game is controlled by your keyboard, while a dynamic difficulty setting keeps things fair for players of every level. There is also a competitive arena mode for those seeking a challenge.

If you need something a little less demanding for your machine, check out our list of best laptop games.

A papercraft person riding a fox.
News

Epistory is Epic Game Store’s free game next week

By Marco Wutz
cult-of-the-lamb-2
Guides

The best laptop games for low-spec PCs

By Kirk McKeand and Marco Wutz
A fantastic creature with flames coming out of its body.
News

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s 1.2 update to launch in late February

By Marco Wutz
Two fantasy monsters battling on rocky ground.
Guides

Pokémon Go Ultra League: Best Pokémon

By Marco Wutz
resident evil ranked glhf (2)
Guides

Every Resident Evil game, ranked from best to worst

By Dave Aubrey
A soccer player in FIFA 23.
News

FIFA 23’s TOTW 11 headlined by Harry Kane and Casemiro

By Marco Wutz
Two Pokémon trainers make gestures of battle.
Guides

Pokémon Go Great League: Best Pokémon

By Marco Wutz
Poster for NBA 2K23 Season 4.
News

NBA 2K23 Season 4 start times: When will the update be released?

By Marco Wutz