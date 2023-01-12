Epistory is Epic Game Store’s free game next week

Epistory – Typing Chronicles will be free on EGS from January 19 to 26, 2023. Fishing Cactus

It’s time for another round of free PC games on the Epic Game Store, and who doesn’t love free games?

Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice are no longer available for free as of January 12, 2023, 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET, being replaced by 2D platform fighter Divine Knockout (in some regions), party game First Class Trouble, and isometric cyberpunk RPG Gamedec: Definitive Edition for a week.

These three games can be downloaded until January 19, 2023, at the same time. If you add them to your library in that timeframe, you can keep them for good.

The successor for the newly released trio has already been announced as well, so you can look forward to adding Epistory – Typing Chronicles to your Epic Game Store library for free on January 19, 2023.

Epistory is an atmospheric adventure typing game developed and published by Fishing Cactus. It features a paper craft world that you can explore and solve puzzles on to get over your writer’s block. Everything in the game is controlled by your keyboard, while a dynamic difficulty setting keeps things fair for players of every level. There is also a competitive arena mode for those seeking a challenge.

