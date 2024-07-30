FFXIV 7.05 patch notes outline Dawntrail’s first job buffs and nerfs
Square Enix pushed FFXIV 7.05 live with the first round of Dawntrail job changes, tweaking every class in the MMO game – mostly for the better. The gist of it all is that Square Enix gave everyone a slight potency buff, so damage skills hit harder and quite a bit harder, in some cases.
The buff is almost universal, as even the White Mage's Dia deals more damage now. Some classes, such as Machinist, only have one skill with increased potency, though. Pictomancer, largely considered FFXIV’s most broken class at this point, remains untouched, though there’s a good reason for that.
“At present, the DPS of pictomancer is higher than we originally expected,” Square Enix said in the patch’s Job Guide overview. “Because they have a number of actions with long cast times, and no means of reviving others in combat, we intended for them to have comparable DPS to melee jobs alongside black mage.”
As producer Naoki Yoshida promised, Square Enix streamlined the Viper class, for better and worse. Better, if you didn’t like keeping up with debuffs for your combos to work and worse if you did. Yoshida wanted to “reduce the busy-ness” of Viper, though judging from reactions on Reddit and the Square Enix forums, a lot of people were perfectly happy with Viper as it was. On the bright side, the positioning requirements have remained the same, so a little bit of complexity remains when playing the class.
Two other noteworthy, unique changes are for other magical ranged classes. Red Mage’s Manafication lasts twice as long now, making it easier to use combos, while Black Mage can cast Umbral Soul outside combat and halt the expiration of Umbral Ice and use Paradox during the Umbral Fire phase as well.
FFXIV 7.05 also introduces a new treasure hunt, a handful of furnishings from the recent housing contest, and the Savage-level difficulty of the Arcadion’s AAC Light-Heavyweight tier.
The patch notes are extensive, but if you want specific numbers, you can find them on The Lodestone.
Patch 7.08 is expected sometime in August 2024, and patch 7.1, which will introduce the first post-Dawntrail questline, should go live sometime in November 2024. If you haven't started or finished Dawntrail proper yet, it's worth your time. In our FFXIV Dawntrail review, we called the pacing a bit slow, but the payoff was an exceptional way to usher in new stories and bid farewell to the past.