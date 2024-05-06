PSA: The FFXIV server connection error isn’t your fault
If you’re running into FFXIV server connection errors, you aren’t alone in the MMO game, and it’s not your fault, either. The FFXIV servers are undergoing a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, and Square Enix is working on fixing the issue.
The problem started around 9 a.m. Eastern, when players received messages that they couldn’t access their data center. That particular problem seems to have died down a bit, but even if you do manage to log in, you’re probably getting a 90001 error or something similar.
Square Enix said the extent of the attack means you might have these issues:
- Disconnected from JP/NA/EU/OC data center worlds
- Difficulty logging in to JP/NA/EU/OC data center worlds
- Difficulty accessing, sending, and receiving data from JP/NA/EU/OC data centers
There’s nothing you can do to fix it, and nothing on your computer or network is causing the problem. The team doesn’t have an estimated time for when they might have servers up and running again, but it’s probably best if you just plan on not playing today. A round of FFXIV maintenance is planned for May 6, 2024, at 9 p.m. Eastern, and it runs through May 7, 2024, at 6 a.m. Eastern.
That still gives you a little over 24 hours to rush through the FFXIV FF16 crossover event and snag Clive Rosfield’s clothes for your Warrior of Light. The crossover event ends at 10 a.m. on May 8, 2024, though you do have to complete the final A Realm Reborn quest to access it.