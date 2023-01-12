FIFA 23’s TOTW 11 headlined by Harry Kane and Casemiro

Check out the current Team of the Week in FUT

Manchester United's Casemiro is one of the highlights of TOTW 11. EA Sports

FIFA 23’s Team of the Week, more commonly known as TOTW, boosts a selection of cards in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) each week based on the real life performances in soccer’s greatest leagues.

TOTW 11 contains upgraded cards of Harry Kane and Casemiro as its highlights, both sporting overall ratings in the 90s now. Casemiro, who’s among our TOTY predictions, gained two points compared to his base card, now standing at 91. Harry Kane merely made up one point from the same base, reaching 90.

Anderson Talisca and Juventus’ Danilo made the biggest gains in this week’s squad, jumping from 82 and 80 points respectively to 87.

FIFA 23 TOTW 11 – all cards

These are players available in FIFA 23’s TOTW 11:

91 – Casemiro

– Casemiro 90 – Kane

– Kane 88 – Parejo

– Parejo 87 – Koundé, Acuña, Sørloth, Danilo, Talisca

– Koundé, Acuña, Sørloth, Danilo, Talisca 85 – Schär, Bennacer, Abraham

– Schär, Bennacer, Abraham 84 – Leno, Cillessen

– Leno, Cillessen 83 – Ingason, Guilherme Sityá, Rubén Alcaraz, March, Lazović,

– Ingason, Guilherme Sityá, Rubén Alcaraz, March, Lazović, 81 – Sail, Paintsil, Albanis, Ogbeche, Nisbet

TOTW 11’s cards are available in FUT packs until January 18, 2023, at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET, at which point TOTW 12 will come in to replace them. You’ll still be able to purchase these cards off the transfer market afterwards, though other players will likely want a good amount of coins for them.

Remember that you can still vote for FIFA 23’s TOTY, so be sure to check the nominees.