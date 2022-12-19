FIFA correctly predicts the World Cup winners for the fourth time in a row

EA Sports' soccer sim gets it straight in the back of the net again

Argentina just won the World Cup for the first time in 30 years. Who could have seen that coming? Using FIFA 23, EA Sports did.

Before the tournament, ahem, kicked off, EA Sports used the World Cup rankings in FIFA 23's World Cup Kick-Off and Tournament modes.

The simulation correctly predicted that Argentina would take the cup home; this is the fourth time it's been right about it.

EA predicted France would win in 2018, and it did the same for Germany in 2014. It was correct on both counts. The same goes for Spain in 2010.

The 2022 World Cup final was one of the most exciting soccer finals ever, ending in a 3-3 draw and going to penalties, where Argentina beat France 4-2.

Some of the publisher's other predictions were off the mark, but the winner is what counts, right? It's also managed to predict Super Bowl results with similar accuracy in the past.

