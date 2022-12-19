Skip to main content

FIFA correctly predicts the World Cup winners for the fourth time in a row

EA Sports' soccer sim gets it straight in the back of the net again
fifa-23-world-cup-mode-2

Argentina just won the World Cup for the first time in 30 years. Who could have seen that coming? Using FIFA 23, EA Sports did. 

Before the tournament, ahem, kicked off, EA Sports used the World Cup rankings in FIFA 23's World Cup Kick-Off and Tournament modes. 

The simulation correctly predicted that Argentina would take the cup home; this is the fourth time it's been right about it. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

EA predicted France would win in 2018, and it did the same for Germany in 2014. It was correct on both counts. The same goes for Spain in 2010. 

The 2022 World Cup final was one of the most exciting soccer finals ever, ending in a 3-3 draw and going to penalties, where Argentina beat France 4-2.

Some of the publisher's other predictions were off the mark, but the winner is what counts, right? It's also managed to predict Super Bowl results with similar accuracy in the past. 

Check our list of the best sports games if you fancy some on-pitch action for yourself. 

messi fifa 23
News

FIFA correctly predicts the World Cup winners for the fourth time in a row

By Kirk McKeand
genshin impact event cards (7)
Guides

The best event cards in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG

By Marco Wutz
the-division
Features

Bad jokes for terrible festive video game crackers

By Kirk McKeand
Ash Ketchum surrounded by Pokemon
Features

A nostalgic look at Ash Ketchum's best moments

By Ryan Woodrow
Norman Reedus looks into the camera in a raincoat in this Death Stranding image. Next to him are the words: A Hideo Kojima game - Death Stranding.
News

Death Stranding movie in the works from Hideo Kojima and the producer of Barbarian

By Kirk McKeand
ash butterfree pokemon glhf
Features

Ash's Butterfree is back in the Pokémon anime, and it made me cry all over again

By Dave Aubrey
social-media-twitter-logo-blue-isolated-free-vector
News

Twitter bans links to rival social network

By Kirk McKeand
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Charizard Tera Raid
Guides

How to beat the 7-Star Charizard Tera Raid event

By Dave Aubrey