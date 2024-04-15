FF14 benchmark tool tells you if your PC can handle update 7.0
Square Enix published a new benchmark tool that Final Fantasy 14 players can use to check if their PC will be able to run the game after its upcoming update 7.0, which will bring an improved set of visuals to the game. While this will make the graphics better, it’s to be expected that some systems will suffer performance hits after the update.
In order to avoid any bad surprises, players can download the benchmark tool from the official website and test their machines’ capabilities way ahead of the update’s release on July 2, 2024, alongside the Dawntrail expansion.
You’ll be able to create a new character – including the new female Hrothgar – and then watch this character star in the benchmark trailer.
As a reminder, find the minimum PC requirements for Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail below:
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 11 64 bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 or higher
- RAM: 8GB or higher
- Storage: 140GB or more
- GPU: NVIDIA Geforce GTX970 (4GB) or higher / AMD Radeon RX 480 or higher
Running the benchmark tool will give you a clear picture of where you stand, if you are currently running the game on an older machine somewhere along those lines.
To compare, here are the recommended PC requirements for Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail:
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 11 64 bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or higher
- RAM: 16GB or higher
- Storage: 140GB or more
- GPU: NVIDIA Geforce RTX2060 (6GB) or higher / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or higher
Essentially, the new minimum requirements are on the level of the current recommended specs, so it’s not a massive jump in any way. The fresh recommended requirements are definitely a cut above the previous specifications, though.