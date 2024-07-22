Video Games

Fortnite Chapter 6 start date and features leaked

The start date for Fortnite Chapter 6 has been revealed, as well as some new features it will bring

Ryan Woodrow

Fortnite Chapter 6
Fortnite Chapter 6 / Epic Games

A new Chapter in Fortnite is one of the most exciting times for the fanbase. Not only does it mean all of the usual new season stuff like a new Battle Pass theme, and crossover event, it also means a brand new map, story, and mechanics are added to the game.

Ever since Chapter 3, which began in December 2021, Epic Games has launched a new Fortnite Chapter every December, and it seems 2024 will be no different, as leakers have revealed that Chapter 6 is set to release on December 1, 2024.

We don’t have any hints of what the new map will look like yet, but we do know that a swinging mechanic will be added to the game, further expanding the game’s parkour capabilities. On top of that, it’s expected that first-person modes will be added to UEFN/Fortnite Creative around this time, so it’s possible that Battle Royale could receive it as well.

In the meantime, there are still things to look forward to. We still have at least one more season of Chapter 5 to go, which based on leaks is expected to be a Marvel-themed season. Plus, once that’s done, November may see a second run of Fortnite OG, which last year let players return to the original Battle Royale map and was extremely popular.

If you want to know what’s going on in Fortnite right now, check out our guide for all Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean quests and rewards.

Published
