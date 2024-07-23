Even Epic Games employees dislike the Fortnite Cybertruck
The Fortnite Cybertruck is here, and if you think it’s hardly a standout new addition to the multiplayer game, you aren’t alone. A common sentiment among the Fortnite community is that anyone seen driving the Cybertruck will be sent back to the lobby as soon as possible, and even some Epic Games employees are less than pleased over the questionable new vehicle (thanks, Eurogamer).
"Reminder that 1) Voting with your wallet works and sentiment on social media is a tangible factor," Kyle Wynn, Fortnite Festival’s producer, said on Twitter. "2) Companies are composed of lots of different people with their own unique opinions. 3) That truck looks f*****g silly and the CEO of that company is a piece of s**t.”
Granted, it turns out the Cybertruck is free, but that wasn’t something anyone outside Epic – and maybe some people not associated with the promotion – were aware of until the update went live.
Another Epic employee, who has now made their account private, said “Reminder that opinions are mine and mine alone. Destroy on sight” before ending with a middle finger emoji.
If you want to get the Cybertruck, you’ll have to complete a specific chain of quests that sends you to creator maps. Whether it’s worth the hassle you’ll undoubtedly get from other players depends on how much you like really clunky, dangerous, badly designed vehicles.