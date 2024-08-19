Epic finally launched the Fortnite item shop online
You can, at last, visit the Fortnite Item Shop from your browser, as Epic pushed a web version of the multiplayer game’s shop live online. Fortnite’s web Item Shop has everything you’d find in the current in-game Item Shop, for the same prices, so you can browse and buy without having to fire up the game.
There's no shop tab on the Fortnite website at the time of publication, but you can just type fortnite.com/shop into your browser to access it.
You can also use creator codes to support the folks whose work you like, if you’re so inclined, and other active promo codes that you might have. It’s literally just the Item Shop, but actually convenient to use.
The current item shop runs you through the featured selections, including Raiden from Metal Gear, a small selection of Deadpool and Wolverine cosmetics and two rather nice droppers, and all the rest of the shop’s spotlights. You’ve got Gods of Thunder, the Marvel-themed set that has a few Lego Fortnite bits to it, a large batch of Star Wars items, and even some Jam Tracks for Fortnite Festival.
You can also expect battle pass exclusives, including some Chapter 5 Season 4 battle pass skins, to show up in the shop eventually, thanks to Epic’s new plans for those items.
If you’re looking for some fresh stuff to do in Fortnite while you show off your new gear, check out our guide for all the Doom and Avenger chest locations and where to find Captain America’s shield while you still can.