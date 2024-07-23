New Fortnite Rocket Racing update adds seven fresh tracks
Inferno Island, a new Fortnite Rocket Racing update, is out now, adding seven new courses for beginner and advanced ranks to the multiplayer game spinoff and a whole lot more. Inferno Island also introduces a casual playlist for relaxed racing and a new – paid – questline with the Lockjaw car waiting at the end.
Inferno Island takes over from Neon Rush and replaces the futuristic look with bulging volcanoes, caverns dripping with lava, and lush tropical islands.
Inferno Island’s new tracks include five from the Epic team and two from 404 Creative, a studio that develops custom “Fortnite experiences.” From Epic, you’re getting:
- Obsidian (Novice, Bronze I)
- Seafoam Cave (Novice, Bronze I)
- Skull Rock Isle (Novice, Silver I)
- Twin Flame Island (Advanced, Gold I)
- Azure Grotto (Advanced, Gold I)
And the 404 Creative team made two tropical-inspired tracks:
- Lavish Lagoon (Novice, Silver I)
- Basalt Burrow (Expert, Platinum I)
Inferno Island also comes with a new casual playlist where you can enjoy the scenery and learn the ins and outs of each track without keeping an eye on your rank. The track order is random, and you’ll be up against a mix of players of all skill levels.
If you’re after a new car, you can purchase the Lockjaw starter quest pack for $9.99 starting July 25, 2024. You’ll get the Lockjaw car, four decals, and the Cinder outfit, along with a quest bundle. Completing those in Rocket Racing earns you:
- Duneracer wheels
- Sport wheels
- Three more decals
- A new style for the Cinder outfit
It's a big day for Epic announcements. The Fortnite maker and the Lego Group also announced the first Lego Fortnite sets, including a Battle Bus and impossibly cute supply llama.