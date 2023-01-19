Adios is Epic Game Store’s free game next week

Adios is your free Epic Game Store title of the coming week. Mischief

The Epic Game Store is giving out another free video game this coming week – Adios will be free to download and keep from January 26, 2023, 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET to February 2, 2023, at the same time.

Adios, developed by Mischief, is a narrative first-person adventure game for solo players. First released in 2021, it casts you in the role of a pig farmer in Kansas, who no longer wishes to let the local mafia use his pigs to destroy evidence of crimes – feed its victims to his livestock, that is.

You’ll have to play and see for yourself how well that goes. It’s not a very long or technically demanding game, so it’s perfect to play it on your laptop.

This week's free Epic Game Store title

In the meantime, you can enjoy the current free offering in the form of Epistory – Typing Chronicles, which is free right now and will remain so until Adios comes in to replace it on January 26.

Epistory is an atmospheric adventure typing game developed and published by Fishing Cactus. It features a paper craft world that you can explore and solve puzzles on to get over your writer’s block.

Everything in the game is controlled by your keyboard, while a dynamic difficulty setting keeps things fair for players of every level. There is also a competitive arena mode for those seeking a challenge.

You can claim the game on the Epic Game Store.