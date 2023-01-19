Skip to main content

Adios is Epic Game Store’s free game next week

Epic Games refreshes its weekly freebies
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
A cartoon man eating something.

Adios is your free Epic Game Store title of the coming week.

The Epic Game Store is giving out another free video game this coming week – Adios will be free to download and keep from January 26, 2023, 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET to February 2, 2023, at the same time.

Adios, developed by Mischief, is a narrative first-person adventure game for solo players. First released in 2021, it casts you in the role of a pig farmer in Kansas, who no longer wishes to let the local mafia use his pigs to destroy evidence of crimes – feed its victims to his livestock, that is.

You’ll have to play and see for yourself how well that goes. It’s not a very long or technically demanding game, so it’s perfect to play it on your laptop.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This week's free Epic Game Store title

In the meantime, you can enjoy the current free offering in the form of Epistory – Typing Chronicles, which is free right now and will remain so until Adios comes in to replace it on January 26.

Epistory is an atmospheric adventure typing game developed and published by Fishing Cactus. It features a paper craft world that you can explore and solve puzzles on to get over your writer’s block.

Everything in the game is controlled by your keyboard, while a dynamic difficulty setting keeps things fair for players of every level. There is also a competitive arena mode for those seeking a challenge.

You can claim the game on the Epic Game Store.

A cartoon man eating something.
News

Adios is Epic Game Store’s free game next week

By Marco Wutz
Soccer players marching towards some lights.
News

FIFA 23 TOTY reveal: full Team of the Year announced

By Marco Wutz
PGA Tour
Reviews

PGA Tour preview: Tour is back after an eight year hiatus

By Georgina Young
XCOM 2 squad posing over an alien corpse
Guides

Conquer worlds in these fantastic strategy games

By Ryan Woodrow and Marco Wutz
A fit woman with cat ears.
Guides

Dehya in Genshin Impact: Everything we know about her

By Marco Wutz
Minecraft mountain range with a forest at the foot
Guides

Get an incredible start with these Minecraft seeds

By Ryan Woodrow
monster hunter rise sub camps (19)
Guides

Every sub-camp in Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak

By Dave Aubrey
Pokemon-Gigantamax-Charizard[1]
Guides

The most expensive Pokémon cards in history

By Dave Aubrey