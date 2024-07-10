Frostpunk is selling a copy every 2.3 seconds during Steam Summer Sale
Polish developer 11 bit studios shared some impressive numbers from Steam Summer Sale 2024, revealing that its survival city-builder Frostpunk already sold over 400,000 copies during the sale – that’s one game sold every 2.3 seconds.
It’s easy to see why so many people would grab the game now: A sequel is due later this year, making people excited and curious about the original, which hit a historically low price thanks to its 90% discount during Summer Sale – a winning combination.
“Imagine that in less than 2 weeks over 400,000 new people appeared in your city,” 11 bit studios stated on social media. “What would you do with such an impressive workforce?” Well, in the world of Frostpunk about 99% of that workforce would starve to death, so probably not much.
Launched in 2018, Frostpunk puts you in charge of a fledgling group of survivors during an icy apocalypse. You’re in steady need of fuel and food and morally ambiguous decisions are your daily bread: How much – and whom – will you sacrifice to ensure the survival of the majority?
Frostpunk 2, the sequel due later in 2024, will ask a different kind of question: Having survived the immediate apocalypse, what kind of society do you want to build for the future? With the ice becoming less of a threat, rivaling ideologies begin to emerge and human nature becomes the biggest danger to your growing metropolis.
Frostpunk sold about three million copies in its first three years after launch, so a sudden boost of 400,000 sold units is a massive gain for the developers six years later, even if the price has been cut so drastically to achieve this.
