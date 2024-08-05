Video Games

Civilization 7 and Monster Hunter Wilds to get Opening Night Live 2024 reveals

Two major highlights to look forward to

Marco Wutz

Koelnmesse / Gamescom / Marvin Ruppert

Gamescom 2024 is creeping ever closer and with it the now traditional Opening Night Live, a showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley. 

Unlike Keighley’s other events – Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards – Opening Night Live is a bit restricted when it comes to which publishers and studios can show their products, since only companies with a presence on the Gamescom showfloor are able to book slots.

Some games may be lucky enough to get picked for editorial reasons, freeing them from paying for their time on the show, but most titles we’ll see at Opening Night Live will have to pay a juicy fee of €265,000 Euro for their two minutes of fame. Alternatively, the 30-second slots available during the pre-show can be booked for €57,000 Euro – high prices, yes. However, with ONL’s wide reach and highly valuable target audience, many publishers find it worthwhile to open their marketing coffers for an appearance at Keighley’s show.

What matters to fans, in the end, is a good show with exciting entries – and in that department Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 is already starting to look promising.

Geoff Keighley already announced that Firaxis and 2K Games will show off the world’s first-ever gameplay trailer for Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 at the event – a moment strategy game fans have long been waiting for.

If you’re more action-oriented, then you won’t be disappointed either: Capcom indicated that it’ll have something brand-new to show at ONL 2024 in regards to Monster Hunter Wilds and has begun hyping fans up by showcasing fresh footage every day running up to the event.

Naturally, it wouldn’t be a Keighley show if there wasn’t some dose of “WORLD PREMIERE” as well – one completely new reveal has been confirmed to come from Tarsier Studios: The makers of Little Nightmares 1 and 2 will present their upcoming title, published by THQ Nordic.

Opening Night Live is set to take place on August 20, 2024, and tickets are currently on sale for those who want to attend the live show in Cologne, Germany. For online viewers, the show will be available to watch for free via the usual channels.

Gamescom expects to break new records in 2024 with new areas and partners being added to the event.

