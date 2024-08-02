GameStop is closing Game Informer, the longest-running US games mag
GameStop shuttered Game Informer, one of the only remaining US games magazines, in a surprise move on Friday, and instantly laid off all the magazine’s staff. Now-former employees told Kotaku that they started their day like any other Friday, before GameStop’s vice president of PR called them all into a meeting, announced the mag’s closure, and said everyone was laid off with immediate effect.
Severance terms are reportedly being discussed, though it’s unclear what the packages might consist of and whether GameStop will offer them to every employee.
Game Informer published its first issue in 1991 and, since then, offered a mix of behind-the-scenes deep dives into game development, exclusive previews of upcoming games, and critical insight on some of the industry's biggest releases. The team just finished a series of features exploring Dragon Age: The Veilguard ahead of its fall 2024 launch.
An unnamed GameStop corporate employee wrote the announcement on Twitter. Kotaku’s sources said they were busy trying to make sure every affected employee knew about the instant layoffs, including one who was in the middle of a work trip.
“After 33 thrilling years of bringing you the latest news, reviews, and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer,” the post read. “From the early days of pixelated adventures to today’s immersive virtual realms, we’ve been honored to share this incredible journey with you, our loyal readers. While our presses may stop, the passion for gaming that we’ve cultivated together will continue to live on.”
“Thank you for being part of our epic quest, and may your own gaming adventures never end.”
GameStop struggled to know what to do with Game Informer for over a decade and laid off several staff members during the Covid-19 pandemic. The company received a large infusion of cash from meme stocks, and its billionaire CEO Ryan Cohen – who drove interest in those stocks on forums such as Reddit – was recently embroiled in a lawsuit alleging insider knowledge when he cashed out Bed, Bath, and Beyond stocks before the company filed for bankruptcy.
Despite the influx of stocks cash, GameStop continued closing stores across the US and gradually reduced Game Informer’s staff before today’s final closure.