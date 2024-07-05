Video Games

Genshin Impact 4.8 will make boss respawn times faster

Lots of quality-of-life improvements coming up

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse will speed up world boss respawn times in Genshin Impact update 4.8 – and quite rapidly so: Aside from Lupus Boreas, Dominator of Wolves, all bosses on the world map will respawn after a break of merely ten seconds. This is going to make farming vital character ascension materials a whole lot smoother. No longer will you need to plan breaks into your farming schedule to wait for a specific boss to respawn, aside from that one exception.

A big change is coming to Encounter Points as well – that’s the mechanic allowing you to claim daily rewards at the Adventurer’s Guild without having to explicitly complete the daily quests. At the moment, you can get four Encounter Points by exploring, battling, finishing quests, and so on, and then claim your daily Adventurer’s Guild reward – that process is the most reliable way of getting Primogems for pulls every day.

From version 4.8 onwards, you will continue to gain Encounter Points even after you’ve had your daily fill of four of them. These overflowing Encounter Points are then converted into Long-Term Encounter Points and will be stored. Any time you then consume 30 Original Resin while farming for something or crafting Condensed Resin, one of the Long-Term Encounter Points will be converted back into an Encounter Point, in case you still need some to complete your daily goal.

Your Long-Term Encounter Points will be reset with each X.0 update, so essentially once a year.

This is a great additional mechanic to ensure you can get your full daily rewards even if you don’t have the time to go exploring or finish quests every day.

Some quality-of-life improvements are coming to the Spiral Abyss, where you can now drag and drop characters between your two team line-ups for smoother roster swaps. There is a new filter option as well to help you find the characters you need for any given challenge.

The dialog recap feature from Honkai: Star Rail is making it to the open-world RPG in version 4.8 as well, allowing you to re-read encounters – and you can even hide dialog windows now to just enjoy the scene. You can even hide the entire UI while playing in 4.8, so screenshots will look better than ever.

Some earlier quests – License to Glide and Anti-Raiden Shogun Training – have had their difficulty reduced to decrease frustration for newer players and users will be able to manually change their World Level after reaching World Level 3. This is important for players who may be advancing their World Level too quickly without building up their characters appropriately.

More details about the upcoming version will be revealed during the Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream.

