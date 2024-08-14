Video Games

Genshin Impact 5.0 will boost the drop rate of those blasted handguards

Hell, it’s about time

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Forget Natlan, the developers of Genshin Impact have just announced a change to the game that is even bigger and better than an entirely new region – the basic drop rate of some materials you need to upgrade the abilities of your characters will be increased in version 5.0. Among them are the cursed and blasted handguards that seemingly half the Inazuma characters require as well as the specter cores the other half seems to need.

I know that I’ve given up farming for my Inazuma roster because of those handguards, so this is a most welcome change HoYoverse is planning. Here are all enemy types that will have a higher material drop rate in next update:

  • Specter
  • Abyss Mage
  • Nobushi
  • Kairagi
  • Ruin Guard
  • Ruin Hunter
  • Ruin Grader

In addition, version 5.0 will unlock World Level 9. Enemies will be upgraded by about ten levels on WL9, making for tougher combat in the open world. In return, all enemies will be guaranteed to drop at least three character level-up materials on WL9, which is nice.

To make farming for your characters even simpler, update 5.0 will introduce a function that lets you pinpoint the location of regional materials like Kalpalata Lotuses on the in-game map.

These are not the only changes coming to version 5.0 – the development team really put a lot of effort into this one. 

The Crafting Bench will allow you to create eight more Articat Sets:

  • Deepwood Memories
  • Nymph’s Dream
  • Gilded Dreams
  • Vourukasha’s Glow
  • Desert Pavilion Chronicle
  • Marechaussee Hunter
  • Flower of Paradise Lost
  • Golden Troupe

HoYoverse really wants players to upgrade their characters and equipment (understandable, as there are persistent complaints from people who refuse to do so and still want to be able to clear all the combat events, which makes it harder and harder to balance things), so a new Battle Pass mission will be added that will steer players towards upgrading their artifacts.

The load limit of the Serenitea Pot will be increased as well, allowing you to place 1.6-times more furnishings than before – better plan those home extensions, everyone. You can also store 2,200 instead of 2,000 furnishings after update 5.0.

Optimizations are coming to the cooking and food systems, allowing you to search for specific dishes or filter them by effects. Condensed Resin crafting, weapon enhancement, and forging get a glow-up as well to make them more user-friendly.

5.0 will also bring over a feature from Zenless Zone Zero: A prompt that warns you if you’re about to begin a long quest. In Genshin Impact, these will even recommend you elements and weapon types in case the mission contains a difficult combat section.

Looks like there’s a ton of additions planned for the coming update, about which we’ll learn more during the Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News