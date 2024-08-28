Genshin Impact 5.0 patch notes: Every addition in the update
The gates to Natlan are wide open and Travelers can finally explore the Nation of Pyro with all its exotic flora and fauna in Genshin Impact 5.0. As is tradition for a new region in the RPG, Natlan’s unique ecosystem and culture comes with special gameplay mechanics, brand-new domains, weapons, enemies, and so forth – it’s a long list of additions players can expect.
Of course, you’re free to simply dive into the adventure right away and explore things on your own, but for those who’d rather know what they’re getting into we’ve got the full Genshin Impact update 5.0 patch notes below.
Genshin Impact update 5.0 patch notes
New Region: Natlan
- New Areas: In Version 5.0, the following areas in Natlan will become available: Tequemecan Valley, Coatepec Mountain, Toyac Springs, and Basin of Unnumbered Flames.
- Completing Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom" will automatically unlock a Teleport Waypoint to the right of Tequemecan Valley in Natlan (If you have already completed this Archon Quest, the Teleport Waypoint will be unlocked after the update). You can use this Teleport Waypoint to head over to Natlan. You'll also receive the Primogem reward for this Teleport Waypoint when it unlocks automatically.
- New Mechanic in Natlan: "Saurian Indwelling" – Natlan's Saurians are unique life forms that can enter a "Spiritsconce" state under specific circumstances. Indwell your spirit onto Spiritsconces to activate their power, transforming into and controlling the Saurian's original form.
- New System in Natlan: "Tona's Flame" – You can obtain Pyro Sigils during your adventures in Natlan. Offer them up to the Tablet of Tona at the Temple of Pax to increase its level and obtain valuable rewards.
- Natlan Reputation Unlock Criteria: Complete "Pilgrimage of the Return of the Sacred Flame" in Archon Quest Chapter V: Act I "Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn" – Each tribe in Natlan has its own Reputation System. Visit each tribe's "Obsidian Totem Pole" to undertake the quests and earn Reputation EXP. Upon increasing Reputation Levels, you can claim corresponding rewards. Once a tribe's Reputation Level is maxed out, you can also receive additional rewards from the "Speaker's Chamber."
- In addition, there will be new "Radiant Spincrystals" in Natlan.
- New Characters: Mualani, Kachina, and Kinich
New Domains
Domain of Forgery: Ancient Watchtower
- Unlock Criteria (satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock):
- Adventure Rank 10 or above
- Complete "Knights of Favonius" in Archon Quest Prologue: Act I "The Outlander Who Caught the Wind"
- Challenge the Domain to obtain Weapon Ascension Materials.
Domain of Mastery: Blazing Ruins
- Unlock Criteria (satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock):
- Adventure Rank 10 or above
- Complete "Knights of Favonius" in Archon Quest Prologue: Act I "The Outlander Who Caught the Wind"
- Challenge the Domain to obtain Character Talent Materials.
Domain of Blessing: Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits
- Unlock Criteria (satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock):
- Adventure Rank 10 or above
- Complete "Knights of Favonius" in Archon Quest Prologue: Act I "The Outlander Who Caught the Wind"
- Challenge the Domain to obtain Artifacts in the "Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City" and "Obsidian Codex" sets.
New Weapons
- Surf's Up (5-Star Catalyst)
- Fang of the Mountain King (5-Star Claymore)
- Ash-Graven Drinking Horn (4-Star Catalyst)
- Flute of Ezpitzal (4-Star Sword)
- Earth Shaker (4-Star Claymore)
- Footprint of the Rainbow (4-Star Polearm)
- Ring of Yaxche (4-Star Catalyst)
- Chain Breaker (4-Star Bow)
You can exchange for Weapon Forging Blueprints from Alom in the Stadium of the Sacred Flame: Temple of Pax by consuming certain amounts and types of materials.
New Artifacts
- Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City (4–5 Stars)
- Obsidian Codex (4–5 Stars)
New Quests
- Archon Quest Chapter V: Act I "Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn"
- Archon Quest Chapter V: Act II "Black Stone Under a White Stone"
- Tribal Chronicles: "Where the Springs Return" Act I to III
- Tribal Chronicles: "Yupanqui's Turnfire" Act I to III
- Tribal Chronicles: "A Prayer for Blessings, Told to Crested Peaks" Act I and II
- World Quest: "In the Footsteps of the Chosen of Dragons"
- World Quest: "Shadows of the Mountains"
- World Quest: "Tale of Dreams Plucked From Fire"
- World Quest: "Between Pledge and Forgettance"
- World Quest: "To the Night, What is the Night's"
- World Quest: "Ripe For Trouble"
- World Quest: "To Wish Upon a Star"
- World Quest: "Stride on Rainbows, Split the Waves"
- World Quest: "The Case of the Crafting Bench"
- World Quest: "The Call of Mystical Martial Arts"
New Enemies
- Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant
- Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King
- Rock-Cavernous Wayob Manifestation
- Flow-Inverted Wayob Manifestation
- Foliar-Swift Wayob Manifestation
- Fluid Avatar of Lava
- Eroding Avatar of Lava
- Koholasaurus
- Tepetlisaurus
- Yumkasaurus
- Koholasaur Whelp
- Tepetlisaur Whelp
- Yumkasaur Whelp
- Flowing Blade Skirmisher
- Flowing Blade Grease-Saw
- Flowing Blade Harpoon-Thrower
- Koholasaurus Warrior: Waveshuttler
- Koholasaurus Warrior: Reefsplitter
- Forged Sand Interrogator
- Forged Sand Shieldbreaker
- Forged Sand Javelineer
- Tepetlisaurus Warrior: Shard Striker
- Tepetlisaurus Warrior: Rockbreaker Blade
- Swiftstep Seeker
- Swiftstep Storm Scout
- Swiftstep Armed Courier
- Yumkasaurus Warrior: Whirling Leaves
- Yumkasaurus Warrior: Flowing Skyfire
New Recipes
- Mondstadt "Good Hunter": Meatnado and Apple Roly Poly
- Cipac (NPC): Grainfruit Chips and Grilled Fish in Mint Sauce
- Chanca (NPC): Grainfruit Meat Soup and Cup O' Grainfruit
- Obtained from talking to Chanca (NPC): Tatacos
- Exploration Rewards: Saurus Crackers, Stuffed N' Mashed Potatoes, Chocolate, Blazed Meat Stew, and Fried Shrimp Beanballs
- World Quest Rewards: Sour Sauce Kipper and Forest of Color
- Natlan Reputation System Rewards: Glittering Gemstones, Hot Spring O'Clock, and Puff Pops
- Event Reward: Delights of Wondrous Wonderings
- New Character Specialty Dishes: Mualani's specialty: Pass the Luck, Kinich's specialty: Saurian Hunter's Reward, Kachina's specialty: Impeccably Organized
Others
- Adds new "Meetings in Outrealm: Series V," "Imaginarium Theater: The Second Folio," "Natlan: The Land of Fire and Competition (I)," and "Duelist: Series I" Achievement categories, and adds new Achievements to the "Wonders of the World" category.
- Adds Set 34 of "Paimon's Paintings" chat emojis.
- Adds some prompts for loading screens.
New Namecards:
- "Mualani: Sharky": Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Mualani
- "Kinich: Ajaw": Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Kinich
- "Kachina: Twirly": Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Kachina
- "Natlan: Divine Army": Reward for reaching the highest Reputation Level with 1 tribe
- "Natlan: Fiery Dragon": Reward for reaching the highest Reputation Level with 4 tribes
- "Achievement: Endpoint": Reward for completing all achievements under "Meetings in Outrealm: Series V"
- "Achievement: Feline Fortune": Reward for completing all achievements under "Imaginarium Theater: The Second Folio"
- "Natlan: Return of the Flame": Reward for completing all achievements under "Natlan: The Land of Fire and Competition (I)"
- "Achievement: Lord of the Night": Reward for completing all achievements under "Duelist: Series I"
- "Travel Notes: Primal Fire": Reward obtained via the BP system
Others:
- Adds new Character Event Wish mechanic "Capturing Radiance." For more information, please visit the "Wish" interface in the game.
- Reduces the maximum amount of Fate Points required from 2 to 1 in the Weapon Event Wish "Epitomized Path."
- Adds new Artifact Salvage function. Artifacts that have not been enhanced and leveled up can be salvaged into Sanctifying Unction and Sanctifying Essence in Inventory > Artifacts.
- Adds some new adjustments to the Artifacts system:
- (1) Adds the gadget "Artifact Transmuter," which can be obtained by completing the quests in "Adventurer Handbook > Experience" and can be used to extract and redeem Artifacts.
- (2) Adds new Consumable "Sanctifying Elixir": Use the "Artifact Transmuter" to extract a certain number of 5-star Artifacts that have been enhanced to "+4" or above, and convert them into "Sanctifying Elixir" (You can convert Artifacts into 1 "Sanctifying Elixir" per version). You can also obtain "Sanctifying Elixir" by exploring the open world.
- (3) You can exchange for certain components of certain Artifact sets by using the "Sanctifying Elixir" in the "Artifact Transmuter." Apart from that, you can also determine the Main Affix and two Minor Affixes (Different Artifact components require different amounts of "Sanctifying Elixir." The same set of Artifacts can only be exchanged once in each version).
- Adds new event "Turbo Twirly!": Progress through Archon Quest Chapter V: Act I "Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn" and invite the character "Mottled Gold Yet Unsmelted" Kachina (Geo).
- Adds World Level 9. Upon reaching Adventure Rank 58, Travelers can complete corresponding World Level Ascension Quests to increase their World Level. After the World Level increases, the levels of monsters and bosses will increase, the challenge difficulty and the rewards dropped will also be increased (Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 58 before the version update can complete Ascension Quests to increase their World Level after the version update).
- Adds the Borderland Billet series.
- Adds Borderland Billet Conversion for various Weapon types in "Crafting Bench > Conversion": Use Dream Solvent to convert Billets of other types to Borderland Billets for the same Weapon type, or change Borderland Billets to Billets of other types for the same Weapon type.
- Adds another 8 sets of Artifacts available to exchange in the Mystic Offering system: Artifact Strongbox: Deepwood Memories, Artifact Strongbox: Gilded Dreams, Artifact Strongbox: Desert Pavilion Chronicle, Artifact Strongbox: Flower of Paradise Lost, Artifact Strongbox: Nymph's Dream, Artifact Strongbox: Vourukasha's Glow, Artifact Strongbox: Marechaussee Hunter, and Artifact Strongbox: Golden Troupe.
- Adds new Gadgets: Firstborn Firesprite and Kaboom Box.
- Adds new Natlan Reward Gadgets: Pyroculus Resonance Stone and Pyro Treasure Compass.
- Adds some of the Harvestable seeds from Natlan to the Seed Dispensary.
- Adds new Wildlife: Red Flamingo, Halberd-Crest Bird, Thick-Feathered Ruffed Pheasant, Flowcurrent Bird, Alpaca, Brown Deer, Flying Squirrel, Capybara, Pyro Crystalfly, Blue Mountain Spoonbill, Flowfire Bird, Phlogiston Aphid, Crystal Beetle, and Long-Necked Rhino. You can use the Omni-Ubiquity Net to capture certain Natlan creatures.
"Genius Invokation TCG" Gameplay Update:
- New Character Cards: Xianyun, Freminet, and their corresponding Talent cards. Corresponding invitation duels and guest challenges have been added to the Player List.
- New Character Card: Hydro Hilichurl Rogue and the corresponding Talent card. The Tavern Challenge has also been added.
- New Action Cards: "Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray," "Yumkasaurus," "Koholasaurus," "Stadium of the Sacred Flame," "Atea," "Edict of Absolution," and "Saurian Dining Buddies" can be purchased from Prince at The Cat's Tail.
- The Forge Realm's Temper is once again available. The theme of this edition is "The Forge Realm's Temper: Game of Wits":
- (1) During The Forge Realm's Temper: Game of Wits, some stages will have special victory and defeat conditions. Adeptly adapt your tactics to complete the challenge and avoid the conditions for defeat!
- (2) Within The Forge Realm's Temper: Game of Wits event stages, there will also be special rules that can easily exert influence on the tempo of the match. Fully utilizing these special rules will contribute greatly to your success.
Imaginarium Theater
After the Version 5.0 update, the two Imaginarium Theater seasons will be as follows:
- The first season of "Imaginarium Theater" will be available on 2024/09/01 04:00.
- Required Elemental Types: Pyro, Hydro, and Dendro
- Opening Characters: Dehya, Xiangling, Mualani, Candace, Emilie, and Yaoyao
- When Imaginarium Theater is open, the corresponding Opening Characters will obtain Fantastical Blessings.
- Special Guest Stars: Kaedehara Kazuha, Kachina, Clorinde, and Raiden Shogun
After the first season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the characters Collei, Cyno, Neuvillette, and Amber will each gain a new "Thespian Trick" that can be exchanged from the NPC Wolfy.
- The second season of "Imaginarium Theater" will be available on 2024/10/01 04:00.
- Required Elemental Types: Pyro, Electro, and Geo
- Opening Characters: Dehya, Chevreuse, Keqing, Fischl, Chiori, and Ningguang
- When Imaginarium Theater is open, the corresponding Opening Characters will obtain Fantastical Blessings.
- Special Guest Stars: Kinich, Yelan, Venti, and Sucrose
After the second season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the characters Venti, Thoma, Mika, and Navia will each gain a new "Thespian Trick" that can be exchanged from the NPC Wolfy.
After the first season of Imaginarium Theater begins, the following adjustments will be made:
- (1) In the new gameplay phase, Wondrous Boons will be updated to "Brilliant Blessings" focused on the current season's three-element reactions. You can continuously upgrade the Blessing level to enhance the effects of the corresponding Elemental Reactions. Based on the new Brilliant Blessings, the refresh mechanic of Performance Events has also been adjusted.
- (2) Reduces the number of characters required for each difficulty level, and additional characters included can receive buffs:
- a. The number of characters required for Easy mode has been reduced to 8, and you can include an additional 2 characters.
- b. The number of characters required for Normal mode has been reduced to 12, and you can include an additional 2 characters.
- c. The number of characters required for Hard mode has been reduced to 16, and you can include an additional 4 characters.
- Each extra Alternate Cast included will receive additional Fantasia Flowers and increase the Blessing Level (the Blessing Level provides attribute buffs to characters) when the performance begins. Making full use of the special rules can help you better complete the challenge.
- (3) Visionary Mode is now available, which can be unlocked after clearing Hard Mode previously. The required number of characters for participation is 22 and 4 additional characters can be added. Both the Debut Performance Gift and Performance Tour Rewards will be increased to 10 acts. Additionally, by completing 10 acts of combat performances in each season of "Imaginarium Theater," you can receive 1 Key of Echoes in the "Envisaged Echoes" gameplay.
- (4) The number of "Fantasia Flowers" obtained from completing "Battle: Normal" and "Battle: Defense Sequence" in performances has been increased to 90, and the additional challenges in "Combat Events" have been removed.
- (5) The usage limit for the Rewind function has been increased to 2 (on any difficulty mode except Easy mode).
In future updates, the development team will continue to optimize "Imaginarium Theater" based on your feedback and actual data from the gameplay.
Spiral Abyss
The "Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy" and "Unfinished Reverie" Artifact set rewards in "Domain Reliquary: Tier I" and "Domain Reliquary: Tier II" for Spiral Abyss Floors 9–12 will be replaced with the "Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City" and the "Obsidian Codex" sets.
Floor 9 Ley Line Disorder changed to:
- All party members gain a 50% Pyro DMG Bonus.
Floor 10 Ley Line Disorder changed to:
- DMG dealt by characters is increased by 50% when in Nightsoul's Blessing.
Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:
- All party members gain a 60% Dendro DMG Bonus.
- All party members receive a 60% Hydro DMG Bonus.
Updated the monster lineup on Floors 9 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.
Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 5.0, the Lunar Phases will be as follows:
Contending Moon:
- After the active character uses an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack and Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 40% for 12s. For characters in Nightsoul's Blessing, this effect is enhanced: Normal Attack and Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 80%.
The above updates to Spiral Abyss will take effect after the Spiral Abyss update on September 16.
Adjustments
Quests:
- Adds pop-up notifications for some newly-added quests before long quest sequences or before battles.
- Adjusts the placement of some enemies in the Archon Quest "We Will Be Reunited" to reduce the difficulty of combat.
Enemies:
- Reduces the damage dealt by the enemy "Fatui Skirmisher - Cryogunner Legionnaire" when multiple hits of Frost Blast continuously hit a character.
Serenitea Pot:
- Increases the load limits for both indoor and outdoor areas in the Serenitea Pot due to stricter performance optimization strategies.
Exploration:
- Clicking "Go to collect" under the "Source" of regional specialties now directs to the open world map and displays the areas where you can collect the corresponding specialty.
- Now, before reaching the maximum Stamina limit, Travelers can increase Stamina by leveling up any region's Statue of The Seven (meaning Travelers no longer need to fully level up the Statues of The Seven in Mondstadt and Liyue to reach the maximum Stamina limit). After the version update, if a Traveler has already leveled up the Statues of The Seven in regions other than Mondstadt and Liyue, they will receive the corresponding Stamina increase.
- Adjusts the difficulty of battling "Ruin Hunters" in the World Quest "Nine Pillars of Peace," and significantly reduces the difficulty at World Levels 1 and 2.
- Increases the material drop rates of enemies "Nobushi," "Kairagi," "Specters," "Abyss Mages," "Ruin Guards," "Ruin Hunters," and "Ruin Graders."
- Increases the total pin limit on the map from 200 to 250.
Food:
- Adds new icons to some foods with special effects.
- When using certain specialty foods (such as character specialties), secondary confirmation pop-ups or prompts will appear.
- Adds filtering and sorting functions on the Inventory > Food interface.
- Optimizes the sorting rules on the "Cook" interface.
- Optimizes the filter function on the "Cook" interface, adding filter options related to Proficiency.
- Adjusts the order of using food to revive characters: Low-rarity basic food will appear first.
Shop:
- Adds the "Crown of Insight" as an exchangeable item in the "Shop" > "Paimon's Bargains" > "Starglitter Exchange," priced at Starglitter ×50, with a monthly refresh.
- "Mystic Enhancement Ore" is now available for unlimited exchange in the "Shop" > "Paimon's Bargains" > "Stardust Exchange," and can be unlocked after exchanging existing "Mystic Enhancement Ore."
Crafting and Forging:
- In the "Forging" interface, the number of items that can be forged in a single queue for Weapon Enhancement Materials has been doubled. For example, a single queue can now forge Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 instead of ×5 (the daily crafting limit remains unchanged).
- In the "Forging" interface, when selecting Weapon Enhancement Materials to forge, the maximum quantity will be selected by default.
- When crafting "Condensed Resin" at the Crafting Bench, the maximum number of crafting attempts will now be automatically selected based on the remaining amount of "Original Resin" and "Condensed Resin," and the confirmation pop-up has been removed.
- When selecting to craft "Condensed Resin" at the Crafting Bench, the number of "Condensed Resin" in the Inventory will now be displayed in the top-right corner of the interface.
Enhancement:
- Reduces the frequency of the EXP overflow prompt during character leveling: when the EXP overflow is less than 1,000 (non-refundable), the prompt will no longer appear.
- The EXP overflow prompt during weapon enhancement has been changed to a text notification and will no longer appear as a pop-up.
Stellar Reunion:
- Updates the "Stellar Reunion" interface.
- During the "Stellar Reunion" event, Domain of Mastery and Domain of Forgery rewards from different days will be available at the same time, allowing Travelers to freely choose the material drops they need.
- Adds new exploration-related quests.
- Adds new character and weapon enhancement-related quests.
- Adjusts the daily double drop opportunities in "Reunion Blessing" to 3 times.
- Adds new version highlight videos, with rewards available after viewing: Primogems ×40.
- Reduces the number of quest objectives related to Archon Quests, and the related rewards have been transferred to that of other quests.
- Adds "Reunion Gifts": Starting from Version 5.0, if returning Travelers activate the "Stellar Reunion" and meet the following criteria, "Reunion Gifts" will be unlocked, allowing them to obtain Intertwined Fate ×10 by completing the related quests:
- a. Adventure Rank 30 or above
- b. Haven't logged into the game for at least 45 consecutive days
- c. At least 60 days since the last time they activated "Reunion Gifts."
- If a Traveler logs into the game during the Version 4.8 "Stellar Reunion" maintenance period and meets the following conditions, both "Stellar Reunion" and "Reunion Gifts" will be unlocked with the Version 5.0 update:
- a. Adventure Rank 30 or above
- b. Over 45 days since last activating the "Stellar Reunion" event
- c. Haven't logged into the game for at least 45 consecutive days
Other Systems:
- After the version update, the characters that appear in the "Theater Lobby" will no longer have quest progress requirements.
- Updates the layout of the Account "Profile" interface, adding the number of characters in the Character Showcase and namecards displayed.
- In the "Party Setup" > "Configure Team" interface, Travelers can now hold and drag to adjust the party order.
- Increases the Inventory limit of Furnishings from 2,000 to 2,200.
- When the Reputation Level of a certain region reaches the maximum, the weekly Reputation Quests for that region will no longer be available.
Battle Pass:
- Starting from Version 5.0, some Battle Pass missions will be adjusted.
- a. In Daily Missions, the Battle Pass EXP for completing "Claim Daily Commission Rewards 4 times" will be increased from 150 to 200.
- b. The Missions "Complete 3 Requests" and "Complete 3 Bounties" will be removed from Weekly Missions.
- c. New missions will be added in Battle Pass > This BP Period: "Enhance 5-star artifacts a total of 30 levels," "Enhance 5-star artifacts a total of 60 levels," and "Enhance 5-star artifacts a total of 100 levels." Completing these missions will grant Battle Pass EXP x3,600, Primogems x60, and Sanctifying Unction x60 each period.
- d. A new mission will be added in Battle Pass > This BP Period: "Complete the Act 8 Performance Challenge in Imaginarium Theater and finalize," which will grant Battle Pass EXP x2,250.
- Starting from Version 5.0, Travelers can select 3 out of 4 types of Battle Pass rewards (Mora, Character EXP Materials, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Artifact Enhancement Materials). Details can be viewed in the Battle Pass interface.
- Starting from Version 5.0, the Talent Level-Up Material bundles "Guide to the Original Current" and "Guidance of the Land of Verdure" will be replaced by "Guides of a Journey," and "Philosophies of the Original Current" and "Philosophies of the Land of Verdure" will be replaced by "Philosophies of a Journey," allowing Travelers to choose any Talent Level-Up Material from all regions and types.
- Starting from Version 5.0, Travelers will receive "Sanctifying Elixir" upon reaching BP Level 26 in the Gnostic Hymn (information about "Sanctifying Elixir" can be found in the "Other Update Details" section of this notice).
- Optimizes the Battle Pass system interface.
- Updates the skip function for the Battle Pass animation. Viewing history will be recorded starting from Version 5.0, meaning that from Version 5.1 onwards, if Travelers have already watched the Battle Pass cutscene, it will not be replayed the first time the Battle Pass interface is opened after the version update.
Others:
- Regarding the adjustments to the Reputation System and Battle Pass Reputation quests, after the Version 5.0 update is completed, the development team will send the following rewards via in-game mail: Mora ×1,000,000. Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 2024/08/28 06:00 (UTC+8) will be eligible to claim this reward. Compensation must be claimed before the end of Version 5.0, so please remember to log into the game to claim it. The mail will be valid for 30 days.
- Adjusts some of the terrain in the adjacent "Desert of Hadramaveth" area due to the release of a new area.
- In "Envisaged Echoes," adjusts the collision size of some parts of the scenery in Jean's challenge stage to prevent enemies from being abnormally stuck in the walls when knocked back.
Bug Fixes
Enemies:
- Fixes an issue whereby when challenging the enemy "Hydro Tulpa," the character's attacks would incorrectly lock onto the "Half-Tulpa" that appear instead of the "Hydro Tulpa" itself under certain circumstances.
- Fixes an issue whereby the enemy "Fatui Skirmisher" would not re-enter combat for a long time after disengaging in certain circumstances.
- Fixes an issue whereby the combat difficulty of some enemies did not adjust dynamically at different World Levels. Once this issue is fixed, the DMG dealt by some enemies may change.
Characters:
- Fixes an issue on certain Android devices whereby Clorinde's Elemental Burst animation would be delayed when she casts her Elemental Burst.
- Fixes an issue on certain Android devices whereby the model of the character Gaming could not be displayed properly.
- Fixes an issue whereby the effect of Emilie's Lv. 6 Constellation would abnormally fail to take effect when revived at a "Statue of The Seven" after being defeated by certain enemies.
- Fixes an issue whereby the direction of the attack effects would be abnormal when Emilie performs a Plunging Attack under certain circumstances.
Genius Invokation TCG:
- Fixes an issue whereby there were errors in the description or text display of some cards.
- Fixes an issue whereby some "companion" cards generated by "Puca's Support" had effects inconsistent with those played from the Hand and adjusts the list of possible "companion" cards that can be generated.
Audio:
- Fixes an issue whereby the game music would be abnormal in the domain of Nahida's Story Quest "Lingering Warmth."
- Fixes an issue whereby there is a chance that the sound effects of character movement would be missing when Sigewinne moves in the water.
- Fixes an issue whereby in the "Character" > "Profile" > "Voice-Over" interface, there was an error in Arlecchino's Chinese voice line for "When the Wind Is Blowing."
- Fixes an issue in the "Genius Invokation TCG" gameplay mode whereby some of the voice lines for Navia did not match the actual in-game actions. After the fix, the corresponding relationship between certain voice lines and in-game actions will be adjusted.
Others:
- In the Simplified Chinese "Tutorial" and other interfaces, some descriptions incorrectly refer to the effect as "Shield," and has been adjusted to "Ward" (this issue also exists in other language interfaces and will be fixed in a future update).
- Fixes an issue whereby the book model of the Furnishing "Hardcover Storybook: 'Simulanka'" would disappear abnormally under certain circumstances.
- Fixes an issue whereby after completing a performance in "Imaginarium Theater," the "Performance Cast" would display abnormally during the finalization screen if all characters in the team were defeated.
- Fixes an issue whereby the game would not pause on the finalization screen after failing a performance in "Imaginarium Theater."
- Fixes an issue whereby there was an image error in the artwork background of Kirara's outfit "Phantom in Boots."
- Fixes an issue whereby in certain situations, the character would incorrectly retain some expressions after exiting "Photo Mode."
- Fixes an issue whereby there was a chance that the achievement "Melting... Away..." could not be completed.
- Fixes some text errors in certain languages and optimizes text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.)
- Optimizes inconsistencies between certain voice-overs and the corresponding lines.
- Optimizes certain English translations.
Genius Invokation TCG Balance Adjustment
- Adjusts the effect of the Talent Card "Featherfall Judgment" of the Character Card "Cyno": Adjusts "... uses Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer while having at least 2 levels of Pactsworn Pathclearer's Indwelling effect, deal +2 DMG. (Once per Round)" to "... uses Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer while having at least 2 levels of Pactsworn Pathclearer's Indwelling effect, DMG dealt by Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer +1. (Max twice per Round)."
- Adjusts the effect of the Elemental Skill of the Character Card "All-Devouring Narwhal": The effect "Deals 1 Hydro DMG. This character deals +1 DMG for every 3 extra max HP provided by Insatiable Appetite (Max +4)" will be adjusted to "(Max +3)."
- Adjusts the "Deep Devourer's Domain" effect of the Character Card "All-Devouring Narwhal": Adjusts the "increases in Max HP" effect from taking effect immediately to taking effect at the end of the Round.
- Adjusts the number of times the damage negation effect triggered by "When the character to which this is attached takes DMG" occurs per Round for the Equipment Card "Prospector's Drill": Adjusted from "Twice per Round" to "Once per Round."
- Adjusts the effect of "Bond of Life" state: The Bond of Life can now negate healing effects associated to the "increases in Max HP" effect.