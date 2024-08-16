Genshin Impact 5.0: release date, events, mechanics, and more
“Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn” may not be a title exactly flowing from the tongue, but it is what players have long been waiting for: Version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. Coming with the brand-new region of Natlan, a cast of fresh characters, the next chapters of the story, and an array of anniversary rewards, update 5.0 for the open-world RPG is a massive one.
Table of Contents
HoYoverse hopes to bring former players back into the game with this update and targets new audiences at the same time, offering an overhauled new player experience that will accelerate progress and allow newcomers to quickly catch up with the story – one of many features added with version 5.0.
Find out more about the Genshin Impact 5.0 release date, events, features, and Natlan’s mechanics below.
Genshin Impact 5.0: release date and trailer
Genshin Impact update 5.0 will be released on August 28, 2024, for PC, PS4, PS5, iOS, and Android.
Genshin Impact 5.0: story
Genshin Impact 5.0 will include the first two acts of Chapter V – Act I: “Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn” and Act II: “Black Stone Under a White Stone” – as Archon Quests.
The Captain – who appears to wield Cryo powers – will be featured in the story from very early on and seems to be duking it out with the Pyro Archon, Mavuika. A Song of Ice and Fire jokes, anyone? Besides those two as well as the trio of characters featured in the 5.0 banners, the developers confirmed that Iansan and Chasca will have roles to play in this part of the story.
Playing through Act I will unlock a brand-new 4-Star character, Kachina, for free. In addition, the developers have announced that Natlan’s Archon Quests will reward players with an additional 500 Primogems upon completion.
In Natlan, players will learn more about characters by playing through the Tribal Chronicles that are available in each tribe’s territory. These are little story chapters with three acts each and will double as personal Story Quests for Natlan’s characters. In version 5.0, Tribal Chronicles of the Children of Echoes (Kachina’s tribe), People of the Springs (Mualani’s tribe), and Scions of the Canopy (Kinich’s tribe) will be available.
Importantly, these Tribal Chronicles will reward players with enough ascension materials to get the involved characters upgraded at least to Level 60 in quick fashion, lessening the amount of farming to be done.
Naturally, Natlan will feature its share of World Quests as well. One of them involves a little Tepetlisaurus the Traveler and Paimon meet on their travels.
A volcano, which looms outside the playable area in update 5.0, has been confirmed to become accessible in a future version, probably playing its part in an upcoming story.
Genshin Impact 5.0: mechanics
In Natlan, players can use the Indwelling mechanic to transform into a Saurian to traverse the country’s extreme terrain. In update 5.0, three different Saurian species will become available:
- Tepetlisaurus: Can tunnel underground and climb up cliffs with ease.
- Yumkasaurus: Can use its sticky tongue as a grappling hook to reach heights quickly as well as throw items.
- Koholasaurus: Can quickly swim on water as well as liquid Phlogiston.
Kachina, Kinich, and Mualani – characters from the three tribes these Saurians are associated with – will incorporate these movement mechanics in their kits. A Saurian enabling players to fly has been teased during the 5.0 livestream for a future update.
Phlogiston is a core part of Natlan, basically being the power of Pyro made manifest as a natural resource. It exists in different forms and “fuels” various combat and movement mechanics used by Natlan’s characters. For example, using Indwelling to control a Saurian steadily uses up your Phlogiston. For Natlan characters, a Phlogiston bar will show their current reserves above their HP bar.
Another unique mechanic for Natlan is the Nightsoul’s Blessing. It’s a state Natlan’s characters can enter to boost their mobility and combat effectiveness – usually, their Elemental Skills will allow them to enter this state temporarily.
Check the Natlan Impressions Trailer for more of the region's vibes:
Genshin Impact 5.0: events
The following events will be available during Genshin Impact version 5.0:
- Of Thorns and Crowns
- Traces of Artistry
- Mementos of Teyvat
- Dodoco’s Boom-Bastic Escapades
- Ley Line Overflow
In addition, the Stellar Reunion event will be back for returning players – including ten free pulls.
Genshin Impact 5.0: features
As mentioned above, version 5.0 will contain a Quick Start feature for the latest Archon Quest for all players who’ve completed Liyue and reached Adventurer Level 28 – which is important, as the bonus reward for completing Natlan’s first Archon Quests will be time-limited.
To reflect this possibility, Stamina can be gained from all Statues of the Seven in the future. More Primogems will also be available from Statues of the Seven and Shrines of Depth in Natlan than was the case in other regions to incentivize players to explore more.
Version 5.0 has some great quality-of-life improvements in regards to artifacts in store: Salvaging artifacts will generate artifact XP materials, allowing you to use your surplus reserves in a more useful manner.
What’s more, there will be a new artifact-related item called Sanctifying Elixir. Using this elixir, you can craft an artifact piece and choose its main stat as well as two of its sub stats – this will massively reduce the amount of farming you have to commit to in order to find suitable pieces for your characters. That said, this item will be pretty rare: You can obtain it from Battle Passes or by salvaging upgraded artifacts.
Speaking of the Battle Pass: HoYoverse will allow players to choose which kinds of rewards they want from it to better reflect their needs. You’ll be able to select a reward plan focusing on three resource types from a total of four available options: Mora, character XP materials, artifact XP materials, and weapon XP materials.
Some banner-related changes will be introduced as well: The Fate Points on weapon banners will be reduced from two to one, meaning you’re guaranteed to get your desired weapon earlier than before – if you don’t receive the requested weapon when first pulling a 5-Star piece, then you’ll be guaranteed to get the one you want next time.
There is also a new effect called Capturing Radiance that slightly increases your chance of pulling the featured 5-Star character from the limited banner during a 50/50. When the effect, which comes with a special animation, occurs, your chance essentially goes up by 5%.
Adjustments will also be made to Imaginarium Theater to make it a bit easier for the general player base with a new difficulty and extra rewards being added for hardcore players.
Finally, Genius Invokation TCG will receive its usual patch including new cards.
This is all in addition to even more Genshin Impact 5.0 quality-of-life improvements announced previously, such as the introduction of World Level 9 and the boost to material drop rate. Make sure to grab the latest Genshin Impact codes as well.