Players want a gadget wheel in Genshin Impact

Frustrations mount as gadget variety expands
A teenaged girl in a thoughtful pose.

Gadget bloat is becoming a real problem in Genshin Impact. It's time for a solution.

Genshin Impact offers some of the best production value in the history of free-to-play games – thankfully HoYoverse invests those record revenues back into the game. Some things just keep bugging and frustrating players, however, and one thing in particular is getting worse over time.

Asked what the game’s most annoying minor inconvenience is on the title’s subreddit, Genshin’s player base had an answer prepared: changing gadgets.

You see, to travel the world of Genshin Impact, solve its mysteries and puzzles, and interact with many events happening there, you require certain equipment. There are compasses helping you to hunt for treasures, there’s a bottle that can release wind so you can get over obstacles, there is a fishing rod, and many more items. Many of those are required to completely explore specific areas – and each new region expands the pool of available gadgets, because the developers really seem to love this type of equipment.

As you go back to other regions or collect certain materials, you’re forced to switch your gadgets around. For that, you need to open the inventory, navigate to the section containing gadgets, and then choose the one you need at the time, because you can only have one gadget active at one moment. That is a waste of time frustrating many players as the variety of gadgets and activities requiring them grows.

The favored solution among the community is the introduction of a customizable gadget wheel. This would enable players to quickly access items they need often. Wheels aren’t exactly an unknown element to miHoYo’s UI designers, as a lot of submenus can already be quickly accessed through an adaptable wheel. The foundation of the solution to gadget bloat is already there.

Another solution that was suggested is to transform a lot of the gadgets into passive abilities that simply work without having to first equip them. If you’re in front of a plant imbued with the magic of the Aranara in Sumeru, you would be able to interact with it without first equipping the Vintage Lyre, or the game could ask you to equip the Lyre and allow you to do that with one simple click in the same dialogue, instead of not allowing you to do anything.

Update 3.4 for the game will introduce new character banners and a new region, the Desert of Hadramaveth, which includes – you guessed it – another exploration gadget.

