Genshin Impact devs react to Imaginarium Theater feedback

HoYoverse outlined some changes coming to the game

HoYoverse

The arrival of Genshin Impact’s Imaginarium Theater mode proved surprisingly divisive in the title’s community, which had been waiting on a second endgame mode for a long time – and, generally, players were pretty happy with the fact they got something.

However, some users felt that the mode could have been executed a little better, especially regarding the ways players can obtain characters for their team during a run. RNG can feel overwhelmingly powerful in the mode, leaving players with almost impossible situations.

“There are indeed various shortcomings in the current gameplay,” the developers wrote in an official blog post, “particularly in the lack of sufficient positive feedback for different party lineups during battles.”

The team “will continue to focus on elemental reactions and consider designing more strategically powerful and user-friendly mechanisms for everyone to consider” to address this area of feedback.”

HoYoverse emphasized that there already is a mechanic in the mode that allows players to target specific characters for their team, but concurred that “as the effect of the mechanic remains at a subtle level, the actual results are not ideal.”

“In future iterations, we will also optimize the method of obtaining characters, such as providing multiple options for players to choose from in certain instances of character acquisition,” the developers promised.

Improvements for Imaginarium Theater “are currently under development and will continue to be implemented in subsequent updates.”

This means that adjustments to the roguelike endgame mode, which rewards players who’ve built a broad roster of characters over the years, probably won’t come as early as the next update to the open-world RPG, version 4.8.

We’ll get more details on this during the Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream and you can check out the other Genshin Impact update 4.8 improvements to find out what the developers are working on outside of Imaginarium Theater.

