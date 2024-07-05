Video Games

Genshin Impact: Natlan characters shown in new update 5.0 teaser

First trio from the upcoming region

Marco Wutz

The Genshin Impact update 4.8 livestream ended with yet another teaser for version 5.0, which is bound to be released later this year and will introduce the brand-new playable region Natlan.

A previous teaser for the Nation of Pyro already showed some of its wildlife in the form of cute, adorable Saurians. The latest video went a bit further, showcasing three characters we’re going to encounter in the upcoming region and its accompanying story arc.

There’s a young girl who seems to be affiliated with the Geo element and is using some sort of floating drill to move around. She can even use this vehicle to overcome steep cliffs and mine resources.

A taller girl associated with the Hydro element is seen fishing and later surfing on a small, floating shark. 

Finally, a young man can be seen using devices to soar through the air, though he seemingly did not use the power of Anemo to do this, the colors of his abilities indicating a Dendro association, similar to the Saurian that could be seen using a hookshot technique in the previous teaser.

All three characters appear to represent the same elements as the three Saurians shown off in the first Natlan teaser, possessing similar powers: drilling and climbing, surfing, and using some sort of grappling hook.

Find the latest Natlan teaser for Genshin Impact below:

Natlan is set to be released in late August 2024.

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

