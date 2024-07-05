Genshin Impact: Natlan characters shown in new update 5.0 teaser
The Genshin Impact update 4.8 livestream ended with yet another teaser for version 5.0, which is bound to be released later this year and will introduce the brand-new playable region Natlan.
A previous teaser for the Nation of Pyro already showed some of its wildlife in the form of cute, adorable Saurians. The latest video went a bit further, showcasing three characters we’re going to encounter in the upcoming region and its accompanying story arc.
There’s a young girl who seems to be affiliated with the Geo element and is using some sort of floating drill to move around. She can even use this vehicle to overcome steep cliffs and mine resources.
A taller girl associated with the Hydro element is seen fishing and later surfing on a small, floating shark.
Finally, a young man can be seen using devices to soar through the air, though he seemingly did not use the power of Anemo to do this, the colors of his abilities indicating a Dendro association, similar to the Saurian that could be seen using a hookshot technique in the previous teaser.
All three characters appear to represent the same elements as the three Saurians shown off in the first Natlan teaser, possessing similar powers: drilling and climbing, surfing, and using some sort of grappling hook.
Find the latest Natlan teaser for Genshin Impact below:
Natlan is set to be released in late August 2024.