Genshin Impact devs will roll back Neuvillette rotation speed fix due to feedback

Players to be compensated with ten free pulls

HoYoverse

A fix to the abnormal rotation speed of Genshin Impact character Neuvillette, which came as part of the open-world RPG’s update 4.8, caused complaints in the community due to weakening his effectiveness in the most challenging portions of the open-world RPG. HoYoverse reacted to the negative feedback by agreeing to roll back the fix and get Neuvillette back to his old, speedy self. Players will be issued ten free pulls as compensation for the back-and-forth.

“After reading through all of your feedback, we truly understand everyone's concerns,” the devs wrote in a statement. “We are sincerely sorry that this fix has resulted in an unsatisfactory experience for our Travelers, and we realize that no matter what the original intention was, modifications to any released characters would hurt the trust and support that our players have given us. Thus, we would like to sincerely apologize to all of you.”

Bugs sometimes benefit players instead of impacting them negatively and removing examples such as this one is not going to be popular – as HoYoverse experienced throughout this affair. Such changes are especially delicate in gacha games, since players may have spent some of their real money to obtain a specific character. Having done so, they obviously don’t want to see them be nerfed in any way, even if that nerf comes in the form of a bug fix.

In the case of Neuvillette, his buggy rotation speed could be exploited by players on PC to make his Charged Attack a lot more effective than the developer ever intended (basically turning it from a single beam into a 360° whirlpool of death) – but players obviously weren’t ready to give up that advantage without a fight now that they’ve gotten a taste of it. 

“After the fix went live and Travelers experienced it firsthand, players provided a lot of feedback regarding the fix. Some Travelers mentioned that using Neuvillette's Charged Attack now felt more clunky, which was indeed an oversight on our part,” the devs admitted.

A hotfix will soon be deployed to roll back the change until the developers can figure out how to make the bug fix work without negatively impacting how Neuvillette’s Charged Attack feels. You can expect to find 1,600 Primogems as compensation in your in-game mail whenever that fix is live.

The team concluded: “We once again sincerely apologize to all of the Travelers. We thank you for your support, it is because of all of you that Genshin Impact has come this far. In future updates, we will be more cautious in decisions related to content that has been released to provide the best possible gaming experience for Travelers.”

